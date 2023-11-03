Invites guests to make magical memories this festive season

November 2023…// This Christmas and New Year, travellers are invited to join IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts for a magically festive getaway, in the sun-baked Canaries, Costa del Sol or Orlando for a dose of winter sun, or here in the UK for those seeking something more traditional. As part of the Magical Festive Breaks promotion, guests can even receive 20% off on accommodation at Wyndham Costa del Sol when staying for Christmas or New Year. Plus, there will be a range of festive and fabulous celebrations happening at IDILIQ’s properties in Tenerife, Scotland, Cornwall and Orlando.

Offering a home away from home, IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts offer the best of self-catering accommodation perfectly complemented by the services and convenience of a hotel, meaning visitors do not need to sacrifice on luxury, comfort or style this winter. Families can forget their seasonal stress and sip on cocktails in the sun or enjoy a hot chocolate in front of the cosy fire before heading for a Christmas feast!

Winter Sun Soiree

Santa will be packing his sun cream this Christmas as he delivers gifts to all little ones at IDILIQ Hotels and Resorts. Why wait for the snow to fall when guests can find golden beaches and turquoise waters, becoming the perfect destination for those looking to escape the winter chill. Each IDILIQ property hosts an array of live entertainment, Christmas cocktails, gourmet dinners and late night celebrations, offering a festive soiree in the sun like no other. The Canaries will be lit up with beautiful light displays and will showcase nativities across the islands, combining a traditional Christmas with the holiday heat.

Travellers wanting to take a trip to tropical Tenerife can stay at IDILIQ’s lively resorts, Wyndham Residences Costa Adeje or Ramada Residences Costa Adeje. The resort’s in Costa Adeje sit on heavenly hillsides offering luxury self-catered apartments, each featuring a balcony completed with unforgettable mountain views, and providing access to the resort’s heated outdoor pool.

Guests wanting to soak up Costa del Sol’s scenic sunsets can at one of two resorts at Wyndham Costa del Sol. With a range of self-catering accommodation from spacious apartments to luxury suites, many with breath-taking sea views, hot tubs or plunge pools and all with private terraces or balconies, couples, families or groups will have plenty of space to relax. Visitors can take a break from frosty forest walks this winter and can stroll across the golden sandy beaches to enjoy the sea views or take a trip to a local tapas bar in the quaint local villages. Couples, friends and families alike will enjoy the festive buzz and can even ring in the bells at the properties New Year’s Eve extravaganza complete with a gourmet diner, bubbles and an all night dance party.

Cosy Christmas Escapes

Guests looking for a more traditional escape this year can soak up the festive atmosphere at IDILIQ’s Cornish and Scottish properties where they can indulge in festive afternoon teas, christmas quizzes and even meet Santa before he starts on his journey across the world delivering gifts. Complete with galas, live performers and bubbly by the bottle, a traditional British Christmas will be waiting for you when booking with IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts.

For a cosy coastal Christmas guests can visit Wyndham Trenython Manor in Cornwall. The perfect spot for exploring, the manor overlooks St. Austell Bay and is located close to Fowey on the South Coast of Cornwall. All guests can be immersed in the magic of Christmas with hot chocolates and Christmas movies nights before going to bed and waitting for Father Christmas to fill their stockings! Guests of all ages can savour an indulgent Festive Afternoon Tea complete with all the trimmings including mince pies, honey and spice biscuits and turkey and cranberry sandwiches.

Guests looking for a white Christmas will love IDILIQ’s Wyndham Duchally Country Estate in Scotland surrounded by dramatic landscapes and rolling snow-topped hills. IDILIQ will keep the festive magic alive until the end of the year, offering guests the chance to decorate their own Gingerbread House on the 26th December before indulging in a Festive Gin Experience in the distillery. There will also be live music galore all festive season including performances from local performer Chris Whyte & The Organic Jukebox as well as English folk band Tarneybackle! This Christmas, guests won’t want to miss out on a true Scottish Hogmanay celebration.

20% off with IDILIQ

Those looking to get away from the frightful frosty season for a lower price can book directly with IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts for Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol or Ramada Hotel & Suites Costa del Sol and receive a 20% saving on bookings from 22nd December 2023 and 1st January 2024.

