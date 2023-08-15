A Taste of Authentic Greece: Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa Launches New Seafront Dining Experiences The Ultimate Gourmet Escape in Greece’s Most Idyllic Island

Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa, a boutique hideaway on the picturesque island of Patmos, has launched new dining experiences brimming with seasonal ingredients, local flavours, and fresh-from-the-Aegean seafood. Set on Grikos Bay, in Greece’s Dodecanese Island complex, Patmos Aktis invites gourmands to explore authentic recipes and savour traditional Greek and Mediterranean delicacies through enticing new menus in its two waterfront restaurants and all-day beach bar.

Mediterranean inspired restaurant Cielo e Mare offers gourmands the perfect setup; open air interiors, panoramic views of Grikos Bay, and discreet, personalised service, guaranteeing a truly memorable dining experience. Designed by Executive Chef Nicos Constantinou, a new degustation menu offers enticing signature dishes, with an innovative blend of Italian flavours and Mediterranean influences. All raw ingredients in the degustation menu are sourced locally, originating from the Dodecanese islands, and fresh seasonal products are perfectly paired with a variety of local and international wine labels. Guests can expect dishes like Shrimp Tostada, Beetroot and Goat Salad, Red Mullet Bouillabaisse and Lamb served with Potato Souffle, and the island favourite, freshly caught Aegean Seabass with Lemon Beurre Blanc. End on a sweet note with rich Chocolate Espresso Truffles, before admiring the sunset with a creative cocktail.

Travellers looking for authentic Greek food with a side of picturesque sea views should pay a visit to the resort’s traditional taverna, Plefsis. Located on a stretch of golden beach, with direct access to the crystal-clear waters of the bay, Plefsis is one of Patmos’ hidden gastronomic gems. Full of authentic Greek recipes, a new menu serves up flavour-packed dishes such as Marinated Anchovies and Smoked Mackerel, Fried Zucchini Sticks, an array of freshly caught fish, local favourite Grilled Octopus and Shrimps cooked in a zesty Tomato and Feta Cheese Sauce. For sweet-toothed travellers, an enticing dessert menu offers traditional Semolina Custard Cream Filo Pie with Cinnamon and Powder Sugar, Orange Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream and a seasonal Fruit Salad with fresh Greek Honey and Yogurt.

With direct access to the beach, guests of Patmos Aktis can bask in undisturbed bliss at Cielo all-day beach bar. Local snacks and delicious small plates, from colourful Greek Salads to freshly baked Pizzas, can be enjoyed from the comfort of plush sun loungers, washed down with refreshing cocktails and array of wines. Wellness-seekers can indulge in the island’s only 5-star wellness centre, Anassa wellness and Spa, with signature massages facials and scrubs, while a menu of local experiences keeps active travellers entertained. Encouraging exploration of the beautiful island of Patmos, guests can take trips to the main village of Chora, just a ten-minute drive from the hotel, explore local beaches or the island’s ribbon of hiking trails

The quickest way to get to Patmos from the UK is to fly to Kos and then board a ferry direct to the island. To book and for more information, visit: https://www.patmosaktis.gr/

