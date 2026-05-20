 Bluebird Chelsea and City 

A new era of British dining with reimagined menu in collaboration with Michelin-starred Miller Prada

Bluebird Chelsea & City introduces a newly reimagined menu, ushering in a bold new chapter for the iconic restaurant while honouring the founding vision of Sir Terence Conran: a vibrant, modern British destination shaped by seasonality, exceptional produce and contemporary culture.

Created in collaboration with Michelin-starred Group Culinary Consultant Miller Prada and Executive Head Chef Owen Sullivan, the new menu brings forward a culinary identity for Bluebird that looks to Britain’s rich food heritage through a distinctly modern lens.

When Bluebird first opened in 1997 within the former Bluebird Motor Company garage, Conran conceived it as far more than a restaurant. His celebrated “gastrodrome” brought together dining, design and a luxury food market beneath one roof, where a bakery, butcher, fishmonger and cheesemonger supplied the finest ingredients of the day. Nearly three decades on, that spirit stays on, making Bluebird a destination defined by quality, discovery joy of eating well.

At the heart of the new direction is a produce-led approach, championing the fresh ingredients from across the British Isles and allowing seasonality to guide the rhythm of the menu. Thoughtful sourcing, confident simplicity and refined technique shape dishes that feel timeless while being reimagined for the current times.

Miller Prada, who joined The Evolv Collection in 2026 to oversee culinary direction across its portfolio, brings Michelin-starred expertise informed by an international career and a deep respect for ingredient-first cooking. In close partnership with Owen Sullivan, the pair have crafted a menu that restores clarity, character and confidence to Bluebird’s culinary identity.

Signature dishes include Steak Tartare with Bloody Mary Dressing, Marmite Tart, Railway Mutton Curry, Suckling Pig, Brixham Seabass and Essex Lamb Chop, a collection that nods to British classics while introducing subtle wit, elegance and modernity.

There are personal stories woven throughout the menu, too. Tuna Tartare with Isle of Wight tomatoes pays tribute to Chef Owen’s roots, bringing a sense of place and memory to the plate while celebrating one of Britain’s most prized seasonal ingredients.

The result is a dining experience that feels both nostalgic and new: recognisably Bluebird, yet redefined for today’s London.

“The focus has been to bring real identity to the menu, celebrating British produce, techniques and classics, while expressing them in a more contemporary way,” says Miller Prada.

“We wanted to create something with warmth and authenticity, where every dish has purpose, character and a connection to the seasons,” adds Owen Sullivan.

This relaunch marks a significant moment for Bluebird Chelsea & City, reaffirming its status as one of London’s most enduring dining institutions and setting a confident new course for modern British cuisine.

To book your table, visit www.bluebird-restaurant.co.uk

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