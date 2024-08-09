JADE MOUNTAIN – St Lucia

Experience the Caribbean Through Taste at Jade Mountain’s Roots, Rum & Carnival Experience this September

Indulge in rich and robust Caribbean rums, local dark chocolate and elegant gourmet dinners at Jade Mountain Resort’s Roots, Rum & Carnival adventure this September. Embark on this culinary exploration featuring an enticing selection of Caribbean rums, each skillfully paired to sweet and savoury dishes with the guidance of industry experts. Plan an Autumn escape and embrace laid back island life, savouring rich rum punch at the 5-star hillside resort. Unparalleled views of the island’s famous Pitons and sparkling beaches create the perfect backdrop for your culinary adventure.

Coconut Carnival

Go coconuts for craveworthy menu offerings showcasing a coconutty spin on traditional dishes. The ‘Coconut Carnival’ pays homage to the island’s rich culture, exploring the versatility of coconuts using local and seasonal ingredients sustainably to create an array of delicious drinks and dishes. Fresh local coconuts are incorporated into a variety of sweet and savoury creations, from crispy coconut crusted shrimp to decadent coconut crumble cheesecake.

Rum Tastings & Chocolate Pairings

Elevate your rum knowledge and palate with engaging and informative tasting experiences. Explore the richness of rums from St. Lucia, the allure of French Caribbean rums, the distinctive flavours of Spanish Caribbean rums, and the historical significance of British Caribbean rums. Guests will soon notice the distinct flavour profiles of each nation’s rums, from the earthy smoothness of French-Caribbean rum, to the refreshing crispness of Spanish-Caribbean rum. Discover the tantalising pairing of bold aged rum and rich dark chocolate made from local cacao. The concentrated chocolate harmoniously pairs with dark aged rum, bringing out the subtle nodes of divine flavours in each. Gain expert-level knowledge on rum history and style while learning to pair the local liquor to perfection.

Monday Night Roots & Rum Gourmet Dinner

For the month of September, indulge in a four-course dinner, carefully curated and paired with a selection of Caribbean rums on Monday nights. After a leisurely day in paradise, enjoy this mouthwatering dining experience to end the evening with a flavourful bang.

Guest Rum Expert Robert A. Burr

Leader of the International Rum Expert Panel, Robert A. Burr will pay a visit to share his passion, giving guests the opportunity to taste and discern from a stunning selection of Caribbean rums. The session invites participants to discover and become better acquainted with the tastes and terminology of the liquor. Through tastings and discussion, Robert will guide guests through the region one sip at a time.

Jade Mountain Resort

