SÆL SPA TO LAUNCH AT FULHAM PIER

Sæl Spa at Fulham Pier will open a new wellness destination, bringing expert-led programming, advanced treatments and a year-round rooftop pool to the Thames riverfront



Excited to share that launching this May at Fulham Pier, Sæl Spa will introduce West London’s first members-led luxury spa and wellness club a destinationdesigned not just for relaxation, but for meaningful recovery, longevity, and restoration.

Set across four light-filled floors overlooking the river, Sæl Spa has been imagined as a modern British sanctuary where world-leading practitioners, advanced recovery technologies, and thoughtfully curated treatments come together. From the creative forces behind Surrenne Spa, features also include a 15-metre heated rooftop infinity pool with panoramic Thames views.

Set across four light-filled floors and located within Fulham Pier London’s new riverside lifestyle destination Sæl has been conceived as a modern British sanctuary where world-leading practitioners support members to restore, optimise and future‑proof both body and mind.

Designed for Sæl members, with access extended to Fulham Pier Hotel guests and Lighthouse Social members, the spa offers an unrivalled setting for Londoners seeking to restore and recharge, whether part of a regular wellness routine or during a stay at the hotel for a special occasion.

Members will enjoy access to a 15-metre heated rooftop infinity pool and sun terrace, offering sweeping river views and one of the few open-air swimming experiences of its kind in the capital, alongside a spa penthouse for private social wellness gatherings. Inside, facilities include a dedicated movement studio with integrated infrared technology, alongside a wet spa with experience showers, a Finnish dry sauna and botanical steam room, as well as contrast therapy suites combining infrared sauna and cold plunge facilities.

Sæl brings together a collective of specialists across wellness and clinical health. Inge Theron, Founder of FaceGym and spa design studio ITANDA, consulted on the longevity concept and wellness programming direction, while movement is thoughtfully programmed across 1:1 reformer Pilates, personal training, yoga, breathwork and sound-based recovery practices.

Clinical expertise and advanced recovery form a core part of the offering. Through 3 Peaks Health, members can access diagnostics led by Dr. Mark Mikhail, including blood analysis, microbiome mapping and targeted neurostimulation. Treatment rooms offer a curated menu of therapies from leading brands such as Omorovicza, SkinCycles, BIOEFFECT, and Wildsmith Skin, spanning advanced skin treatments, regenerative bodywork, and circadian-aligned massage, designed to support energy, recovery, and sleep.

A dedicated Recovery Lounge brings together advanced recovery experiences in a calm space designed for deep rest and reset. Premium wellness brand and Official Red Light & Recovery Partner of Fulham FC and Fulham Pier, BON CHARGE™ will bring cutting-edge recovery, performance, sleep, wellbeing, and beauty treatments through its award-winning science backed red light and PEMF tools integrated into the space. Alongside the BON CHARGE™ treatments, Sæl will also offer in house recovery services including IV infusions, compression therapy, and immersive vibro‑acoustic relaxation beds.

Members can choose from a range of membership options, enabling for personalised wellbeing pathways aligned to individual goals – including cognitive clarity, sleep recovery, peak performance, and metabolic reset alongside access to a year-round programme of expert talks, workshops, and rooftop sessions

Pantri, Sæl’s all-day recovery café and social hub designed for community and recharge, offers nutrient dense menus developed to support hydration, energy, and recovery throughout the day.

Designed to maximise natural light and maintain a constant connection to the River Thames, Sæl Spa’s architecture and interiors support circadian rhythm alignment, recovery, and cognitive performance, creating an environment that works in harmony with human biology. The name Sæl – originating from Old English meaning calm, happy or blessed – and its bespoke lettering, inspired by historic type rediscovered in the Thames, offer a subtle nod to renewal, regeneration and the water flowing just beyond the spa.

Sæl Spa joins the wider Fulham Pier destination, which includes the Fulham Pier Hotel, private members club Lighthouse Social, London’s only riverside food hall Riverside Market, Brasserie Constance by Michelin-starred chef Adam Byatt, as well as year-round events and cultural programming. Together, they create a new community hub for the area, and one of a kind riverside escape in a new corner of London.

Memberships start from £3,000. Find out more information at saelspa.com

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