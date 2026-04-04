RUM KITCHEN

BRINGING RUM AND RHYTHM TO CAMDEN TOWN

Opening on 16th April, Rum Kitchen is set to bring bold Caribbean flavour and late night energy to Inverness Street in the heart of Camden. If you’re all about DJs spinning into the early hours, beach shack-style food, rum-fuelled cocktails and unstoppable energy, you’ve just found your new go to bar, and to celebrate the opening, there’s 50% off food from 16th April – 19th April.

Music is at the heart of Rum Kitchen with feel-good reggae, hip hop, dancehall and 90s classics soundtracking the week alongside regular DJs and live music at the weekends.

When hunger strikes, the menu delivers big, punchy flavours designed for sharing. Bar bites of salt cod fritters, oxtail croquettes and coconut prawns sit alongside more substantial plates of curried mutton and Jamaican fried chicken and a dedicated jerk section featuring ribs, wings and boneless chicken.

Behind the bar, rum naturally takes centre stage with cocktails that bring a taste of the tropics to North-West London. Standouts include the Jamrock Punch, a vibrant blend of Appleton Signature and Koko Kanu shaken with exotic fruits, alongside the Rude Boy, mixing Wray & Nephew and Duppy Share with passionfruit, lime, grenadine and a touch of pimento spice. Handmade spirits, beers and wine are available upon request.

Rum Kitchen’s soft launch offer will be available from the 16th April – 19th April.

Rum Kitchen, 6 Inverness Street, NW1 7HJ, www.rumkitchen.co.uk @rumkitchencamden

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