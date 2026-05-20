 Bar Arriba Opens at Olympia 

West London’s lively new rooftop destination brings Mexican inspired flavours to the Olympia skyline

Bar Arriba, Olympia’s vibrant new rooftop restaurant and bar opening on 15th June in West London. Set high above the city, Bar Arriba brings together Mexican inspired dishes, agave-led cocktails and panoramic skyline views.

Set high above the bustle of London, this must visit rooftop destination boasts an elevated setting for all occasions, whether it’s a buzzy evening of cocktails with friends, a weekend celebration or a dinner with a view. It’s a space that feels both lively and stylish, and will host evening DJ sets from Thursday to Saturday every week. A year round destination, Bar Arriba has a retractable roof and plenty of heaters, allowing the sunshine in during the summer and creating a cosy atmosphere in autumn and winter.

The menu is a blend of large plates, tacos, tostadas, quesadillas and hearty salad bowls. Larger plates include a Chipotle beef short rib, Baked Sea Bream and the Pollo Borracho, a beer brined half chicken with pineapple habanero slaw. Tacos start with a signature Achiote marinated Octopus Taco alongside others such as the Al Pastor pork with grilled pineapple, Baja Fish with buttermilk fried haddock, Beef Barbacoa slow-cooked until tender, and Chicken Tinga in a smoky chipotle adobo. Lighter bites are available alongside tostadas topped with yellowfin tuna and chile de arbol, crab with avocado crema, and ancho mushroom with mole rojo. Desserts, including dulce de leche filled churros, complete the offering

On Saturdays, Bar Arriba will host Casa Arriba, a free-flowing brunch offering centred around modern Mexican dishes and a music-led atmosphere. The menu draws on many of the restaurant’s core flavours, with dishes such as Huevos rancheros with blue corn tortillas, guacamole and chilli oil, Chilaquiles rojas with fried eggs, crema and feta, and a Birria brisket crumpet with black beans and melted cheddar. Alongside the food, guests can expect free-flowing drinks and a DJ-led soundtrack that builds throughout the afternoon.

Bar Arriba’s drinks list has been curated to showcase the best agave spirits, with an extensive tequila list offering various tequilas from blanco to extra anejo and even rosa, tequila which has been aged in Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon barrels. Alongside the spirits and extensive wine list, guests can expect a cocktail menu featuring classics with a Mexican twist, including a signature Jalisco Old Fashioned, made with Altos Reposado Tequila, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, agave and chocolate bitters.

With its rooftop views, buzzing energy and bold food and drink, Bar Arriba is the perfect place to spend time in what will soon be the city’s must-visit neighbourhood. Set within Olympia, London’s newest destination for entertainment, culture and hospitality, a curated mix of bars and restaurants will open alongside Bar Arriba under the new rooftop, the Canopy, followed by the launch of the live entertainment venue British Airways ARC on 16 June. The destination will also welcome Hyatt Regency London Olympia from 6 July and citizenM London Olympia in early summer, as part of a wider programme of openings across Olympia. Together, these launches mark a bold new chapter in the £1.3 billion transformation of the 140-year-old London landmark, introducing a vibrant new destination for Londoners and international visitors alike.

Bar Arriba opens 15th June at Olympia.

Website: https://www.bararriba.co.uk/

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