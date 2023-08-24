partners with Edinburgh kiltmaker Gordon Nicholson for bespoke staff uniforms and a unique clothing range, nodding to its Scottish heritage

A five-star bolthole in the heart of Edinburgh and part of the renowned YTL Hotels group, The Glasshouse is delighted to announce its new partnership with Gordon Nicholson Kiltmakers to create its own tartan this year. Marking the hotel’s 20th anniversary in the Scottish capital city, this partnership between the luxury boutique hotel and leading Edinburgh kiltmakers offers both staff and guests the chance to own one-of-a-kind tartan exclusively designed for The Glasshouse, with new staff uniforms and clothing available for guests to purchase.

Tying in the values and history of Gordon Nicholson, The Glasshouse and YTL Hotels, the tartan itself combines the colours of the Scottish and Malaysian flag, nodding to the Scottish heritage of The Glasshouse and the Malaysian roots of YTL Hotels, which has a broader collection of luxury properties dotted across Asia.

As part of this exciting partnership, staff at The Glasshouse Hotel will incorporate the bespoke tartan design into their uniforms, including sophisticated ties, bow ties, rose pins, and even striking kilts for the concierges. Branded with the YTL logo, these items will also be on sale for guests at the hotel to buy, taking a slice of Scotland (and Malaysia) home with them.

This partnership sees two great brands who share excellent synergies coming together to produce a luxury product with national identity and passion at its heart. Kilt-making, once an almost extinct art, is back on the rise. Through this partnership with Gordon Nicholson, The Glasshouse hopes to continue its resurgence, particularly with such an iconic Scottish brand.

Andrew Jordan, Vice President of YTL Hotels in the UK, says, “We are delighted to partner with Gordon Nicholson Kiltmakers to celebrate The Glasshouse’s 20th anniversary. Championing local brands and paying tribute to YTL’s heritage is of huge importance to us, so this new partnership with one of the most renowned kiltmakers in the industry is a great match and aligns with YTL’s values of luxury and culture. This unique tartan combines the colours of the Scottish and Malaysian flags, and we’re so proud to bring this celebration of local culture and YTL Hotels heritage to life.”

Gordan Nicholson Kiltmakers also commented, “The Glasshouse is known for being one of Edinburgh’s best-kept secrets, a unique and wonderful hotel, full of surprises. I was honoured to be asked to create such a memorable piece to celebrate this milestone anniversary. It was important to me to incorporate the connection between the YTL Hotels and their passion for Scotland, combining both countries’ flag colours with a traditional Scottish tartan design. The finished product celebrates this connection and has been well received by guests. Retail items will soon be available at the hotel so guests can take a fond memory home with them upon their departure from Edinburgh.”

Located in the heart of the city, The Glasshouse boasts 77 boutique bedrooms and a magnificent two-acre rooftop garden, offering sweeping views of the skyline and a sophisticated place to relax whilst exploring Edinburgh. The hotel’s award-winning snug provides over 160 Scotch whiskies for guests to enjoy whilst cosied up to the roaring fire, as well as offering a delicious selection of small plates for a light supper and a traditional afternoon tea with a Scottish twist.

Please see the below link to YTL’s video on their 20th anniversary and the making of this exclusive tartan in collaboration with Gordon Nicholson Kiltmakers.

Nightly Rates at The Glasshouse start from £200 per night. Please see more information here. To book, contact YTL UK Reservations Centre at reservations@ytlhotels.co.uk or call +44 (0) 207 657 8200

