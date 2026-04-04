From Bailey’s to Ube: Porte Noire Brings a Fresh Take on Tiramisu to London Weekends

As global demand for tiramisu continues to rise, the classic Italian dessert is enjoying renewed attention across both restaurant menus and retail formats, evolving into a truly international success.

While the traditional recipe remains widely loved, more inventive interpretations are gaining momentum – setting the stage for Porte Noire King’s Cross to take the trend a step further with its latest Weekend Tiramisu offer, priced at £10.50 to dine in and £8.50 for takeaway, introducing four distinctive tiramisu variations.

Following World Tiramisu Day this month, Porte Noire King’s Cross – known for its fresh, contemporary approach to cuisine – continues to reinterpret classic dishes through an elevated Bistrot lens, where comfort-led favourites are refined with a modern twist.

Available exclusively on weekends, the offering will be served on Saturdays only until May, before extending to both Saturdays and Sundays. Guests are invited to explore the range of flavours in a format designed for both indulgence and accessibility, with each variation offering a distinct flavour profile: the Bailey’s brings rich notes of Irish cream, the pistachio delivers a smooth, nutty finish, the Champagne Raspberry balances light sweetness with a refined tartness, and the Ube introduces a contemporary element with its subtle flavour and vibrant colour.

Perfectly pairing with the various tiramisu flavours, guests can choose from a range of wines by the glass and cocktails, including the signature Porte Noire Flower cocktail – an inventive concoction with a wild hibiscus flower, Dima Vodka, and Porte Noire Champagne, or a glass of Porte Noire’s Petite Porte Blanc de Blancs.

For those on the move, the offering extends beyond the restaurant setting. Guests and visitors alike can opt for beautifully presented individual tiramisu portions, carefully housed in sleek transparent boxes – designed for effortless indulgence on the go, without compromising on quality or experience.

With this launch, Porte Noire elevates tiramisu beyond tradition, introducing a format that is both sophisticated and versatile. Designed to suit both dine-in and takeaway occasions, the concept reflects a shift towards more flexible, experience-led dessert offerings.

To book your table or place an order, visit www.portenoire.co.uk .

Porte Noire King’s Cross Gasholder 10, Unit A, 1 Lewis Cubitt Square, N1C 4BY, London @portenoirebrands

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