TIGERMILK LONDON

Charing Cross Road brings Latin American warmth to the capital. The restaurant channels a hacienda’s spirit: bold spices fill the air, and meals honour the earth. Each meal celebrates the continent’s vibrancy, from sunlit markets to smoky parrillas and coastal cevicherías, expressed in simple, generous flavours.

Choose from pisco-led cocktails, tropical spritzes, and fruit-forward mixes. On weekends, the bar team marks the occasion with generous pours. The colourful room and upbeat soundtrack transform brunch into an energetic event.

Experience Sunday brunch at Tigermilk London from 11 am to 4 pm. The menu highlights the playful and soulful sides of Latin American cooking. Indulge in savoury dishes like toasted sourdough Avo Toast, crispy fried Chicken Waffle, or Salmon Brioche. For sweet options, try Dulce de Leche Waffle, melting PBB Pancakes, ultra-gooey Melty Hot Cookie, or caramelised Brioche Perdue with salted caramel and whipped cream. End with a hot drink, juice, or cocktail, with optional bottomless margarita or mimosa available at an additional cost. 

The Bite Magazine attended Sunday brunch at Tigermilk London. Look for our review in SS26 issue 39, out in July.

https://tigermilkrestaurants.com/en

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