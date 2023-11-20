InterContinental London

Winter Terrace Now Open At Number One Park Lane 

Experience a taste of the Swiss Alps in the heart of Mayfair as Number One Park Lane unveils its Winter Terrace for the festive season. Located at the InterContinental London Park Lane, cosy up with alpine-inspired dishes, from fondue to schnitzel, paired with cocktail specials and mulled wine.

With cosy blankets, faux fur throws and heated throughout, the enchanting terrace provides the ideal escape from the hustle and bustle, and only a short walk from the magic of Winter Wonderland.  Inspired by the slopes, indulge in a menu of seasonal plates, with highlights including a sharing Classic Alpine fondue with fontina, gruyère & raclette; Veal schnitzel with warm potato salad & forest mushroomand a Classic beef bourguignon with garlic & parsley mash. No visit would be complete without delving into a Swiss chocolate fondueTarte aux myrtilles or a classic Gâteau da Savoiewith apple compote.

Alongside the menu is a carefully considered cocktail list featuring creative concoctions such as the White Snow with cinnamon-infused vodka, cocoa curaçao, Graciano liqueur, pistachio syrup and plant-based cream; and a Gingerbread Old Fashioned with bourbon, ginger and lemongrass honey, Jerry Thomas bitter and fat-washed gingerbread. There is also a list of classic gin-based tipples, in partnership with Whitley Neill, a selection of wines and champagne plus a range of non-alcoholic alternatives.

Celebrate the festive season with loved ones at Number One Park Lane, now open from Thursday to Monday from 12pm – 7pm, with bookings available at https://parklane.intercontinental.com/dine/no-one-park-lane-winter-terrace/

 Number One Park Lane Winter Terrace

One Hamilton Place, Park Lane, W1J 7QY

https://parklane.intercontinental.com/

@icparklane

Previous IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts
Next BAR + BLOCK
Avatar photo
The Bite News Team
klbell
THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: