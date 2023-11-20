Winter Terrace Now Open At Number One Park Lane

Experience a taste of the Swiss Alps in the heart of Mayfair as Number One Park Lane unveils its Winter Terrace for the festive season. Located at the InterContinental London Park Lane, cosy up with alpine-inspired dishes, from fondue to schnitzel, paired with cocktail specials and mulled wine.

With cosy blankets, faux fur throws and heated throughout, the enchanting terrace provides the ideal escape from the hustle and bustle, and only a short walk from the magic of Winter Wonderland. Inspired by the slopes, indulge in a menu of seasonal plates, with highlights including a sharing Classic Alpine fondue with fontina, gruyère & raclette; Veal schnitzel with warm potato salad & forest mushroom; and a Classic beef bourguignon with garlic & parsley mash. No visit would be complete without delving into a Swiss chocolate fondue, Tarte aux myrtilles or a classic Gâteau da Savoiewith apple compote.

Alongside the menu is a carefully considered cocktail list featuring creative concoctions such as the White Snow with cinnamon-infused vodka, cocoa curaçao, Graciano liqueur, pistachio syrup and plant-based cream; and a Gingerbread Old Fashioned with bourbon, ginger and lemongrass honey, Jerry Thomas bitter and fat-washed gingerbread. There is also a list of classic gin-based tipples, in partnership with Whitley Neill, a selection of wines and champagne plus a range of non-alcoholic alternatives.

Celebrate the festive season with loved ones at Number One Park Lane, now open from Thursday to Monday from 12pm – 7pm, with bookings available at https://parklane.intercontinental.com/dine/no-one-park-lane-winter-terrace/

Number One Park Lane Winter Terrace

One Hamilton Place, Park Lane, W1J 7QY

https://parklane.intercontinental.com/

@icparklane

