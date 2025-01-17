Greece’s New Boho-Luxe Hideaway will Open its Doors in Spring 2025



Nestled between the Aegean Sea and the majestic Mount Olympus, Zélia Resort & Spa Halkidiki is set to open its doors in April 2025. The adults-only haven epitomises effortless luxury, offering a seamless blend of natural beauty, exceptional gastronomy, and world-class wellness. Situated on the picturesque coastline of the Kassandra peninsula, just 50-minutes from Thessaloniki International Airport, and 25-minutes from the centre of Nea Moudania, the new resort is primely positioned to explore the very best of the region.

At the heart of Zélia’s offerings lies an extraordinary culinary experience, overseen by the award-winning Chef Vassili Papatheodorou. A graduate of the esteemed Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Vassili has crafted a gastronomic journey that combines international influences and local produce. Dine across four distinctive restaurants where each menu showcases unique flavours; indulge in Mediterranean delights at Mesogaea, gourmet bites at Hebe Café, fresh feasts at Zest and Japanese Peruvian fusion at Shizen. For an intimate supper club experience, book Syntrofi – set within a rustic olive grove, diners can pluck fresh herbs and vegetables from the kitchen-garden and watch in wonder as the culinary team prepare an indulgent spread of signature dishes designed to be savoured in great company.

Complementing the dining experience, guests are invited to raise a glass at Zélia’s two chic bars, where handcrafted cocktails and small plates are served up within an atmosphere of effortless sophistication. Order crisp Moschofileros or complex Agiorgitikos from the expansive wine list, which can be enjoyed from the comfort of the lounge where plush sofas frame outdoor fire pits and a shallow pool. As the night draws in, the lounge will play host to and array of musicians and DJs with jazz, funk and soul soundtracking the sunset. For the ultimate hassle-free escape, guests can opt for Zélia’s all-inclusive offering and dine freely across the restaurants and bars throughout stays.

The 104 rooms and suites have been thoughtfully appointed to provide the ultimate comfort and style, with king-sized beds and premium Le Labo toiletries, each offers sweeping views of the Aegean’s azure waters or lush garden canopies surrounding the resort. For serene seclusion, opt for the Swim-Up Suite complete with a spacious private terrace for lounging in the Grecian sun, or the Loft Sea View Suite; set across two floors it boasts a private balcony perfect for morning coffees and intimate night caps.

Promising relaxation and rejuvenation, the Zélia Amazonia Spa offers a tranquil oasis immersed in lush flora & fauna. With a heated indoor pool, jacuzzi, sensory showers and dedicated quiet room, choose from a range of personalised treatments before unwinding further in the sauna and steam rooms. The state-of-the-art Fitness Hub is equipped with Pilates reformers and Technogym equipment, and personal trainers are on hand to create bespoke workouts, providing everything guests need to maintain their wellness whilst away.

By day, cool down in one of the resort’s two pools or stroll down to the beach – accessible via a short coastal path – to enjoy Zélia’s private deck, embellished with complimentary sunbeds and parasols. Encouraging guests to head out and explore the region’s natural beauty, the concierge can share curated hiking routes to the Petralona Cave or picturesque Wetlands home to a flamboyance of flamingos. E-bike tours are also available, with routes taking guests through sand dunes and coastal forests, peppered with pitstops to soak up breathtaking views, whilst those wanting to take to the water can do so on a kayaking adventure.

Combining refined elegance with a relaxed, laid-back ambiance, Zélia Resort & Spa Halkidiki is the perfect setting for couples and discerning travellers looking to unwind and reconnect. Experience the beauty of Greece, the richness of its culinary traditions, and the serenity of its unspoiled landscapes from the comfort of this coastal haven.

Zélia Resort & Spa Halkidiki will open in April 2025. For bookings and further information, please visit: https://www.zeliaresort.gr/

