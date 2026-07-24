Special Designer: Paul Costelloe

We revisit the legacy of the late Paul Costelloe, whose presence helped define London Fashion Week from the beginning. His precise and sculptural tailoring brought a new clarity to daywear, shaping coats with architectural poise, giving skirts a confident swell, and tracing dresses with crisp, decisive lines. During his career, Costelloe’s work became entwined with the evolving public image of Princess Diana, marking a defining chapter in British fashion with a classic and freshly attuned sensibility. Page 20

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