HIMALAYAN SALT DINING PODS AT M CANARY WHARF

Pioneering unique and immersive dining experiences in the capital, M Restaurants brings a new first to London with the launch of two unique Himalayan Salt Dining Pods. Choose from the Regeneration & Relaxation Pod or Wagyu Salt Chamber, both located on M Canary Wharf’s expansive terrace as the mineral has its moment in the spotlight.

With views overlooking the banks of the River Thames and waterways of Canary Wharf, the duo of glass dining pods take inspiration from both the popular holistic properties of Himalayan salt and its culinary influence, offering an elevated dining experience for up to six people – complete with a private waiter and state of the art speakers.

Adorned with handpicked Himalayan salt bricks, beautiful plants and cosy soft furnishings, in the Regeneration & Relaxation Salt Pod, sit back and relax in the rosy glow of the salt bricks to experience the health benefits first hand. Dine from the innovative sustainable set menu (£25pp for two courses/£30pp for three), championing regeneratively farmed 100% carbon neutral British beef and other ethically sourced ingredients, alongside à la carte choices. Sip on cocktails featuring sustainable spirits whilst making full use of the complimentary gender-neutral beauty products from luxury brand, MALIN+GOETZ.

Surrounded by lush greenery, in the Wagyu Salt Chamber, the six course Wagyu Experience Menu (£250pp) showcases some of the highest-grade Kobe and Wagyu in the world. Exclusive to M Restaurants, indulge in Blackmore Wagyu Grade 9++, dry-aged in Himalayan Salt Chambers for up to 35 days, for a fully immersive experience.

Out on the leafy terrace, the playful and diverse menu highlights ethically sourced ingredients in unexpected and exciting ways. Complete with a Mirabeau bar, choose from the finest wines in the world or opt for Provençal inspired cocktails such as Melonade or a Rose Negroni and bask in the sunshine.

The ultimate destination for drinking and dining with a difference in the city, treat yourself at M Canary Wharf this summer. The dining pods are available to book for lunch or dinner, Monday to Sunday from 12pm – 9.30pm. To book a spot on the terrace or in one of the Himalayan Salt Dining Pods, visit https://mrestaurants.co.uk/events-news/himalayan-salt-dining-pods.

M Restaurants

10 Newfoundland Place, London E14 4BH

www.mrestaurants.co.uk

