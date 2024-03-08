FISH & BUBBLES RESTAURANT

NEW SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & APERITIVO BAR IN NOTTING HILL

Bringing a first of its kind to London, Fish & Bubbles – a modern Italian seafood restaurant and aperitivo bar – is now open on Notting Hill’s Kensington Park Road, brought to us by the brothers behind Stanley Tucci favourite, La Mia Mamma. Expect gourmet seafood panini and giant fritto misto sharing boards, plus knock-out negronis and plenty of bubbles to boot!

Led by Peppe & Angelo Corsaro, Fish & Bubbles promises a unique dining experience capturing the essence of life at an Italian seaside. Striking the very best deals with fishermen, Fish & Bubbles offers value-led dining and a genuine taste of Italian culture transporting you to the beachside tavernas of Sicily, Puglia, Sardinia and the Amalfi coast with fresh, vibrant and flavoursome dishes.

It’s all about casual lunches and light bites to-go by day, come evening the lights are dimmed, candles are lit and the venue transforms into an intimate, relaxed aperitivo bar – the perfect spot for catching up with friends over delicious food and a cocktail at prices that won’t break the bank.

The unique-to-London “panino di mare” menu features a traditional freshly baked Italian rosetta bun generously stuffed with impeccably sourced fish and seafood fillings based on authentic dishes. Get your hands around the Polp Fiction – octopus in a rustic Apulian tomato & basil sauce, fried crisps, nduja and mascarpone mayo (£16.50); the Sicilian Spadino with swordfish cutlet, marinated courgettes, Apulian capocollo (pork neck), roasted pepper cream, ricotta and lemon mousse (£15); and the Tuna Turner – cacio e pepe and basil cream, tuna tartare, sweet and sour courgette carpaccio, roasted tomato, stracciatella di burrata cheese and rocket (£14).

The art of the aperitivo is ingrained in Italian culture – these glorious hours are a time to meet, chat, sip on wine and cocktails whilst grazing on cicchetti. Must-tries are the generous sharing boards (£18pp min two diners): Fritto Misto al Metro – provides a wow moment for parties of all sizes, an impressive selection of fried seafood and fish is served by the metre on a long wooden board, whilst the Tagliere di Mare is laden with the likes of tuna tartare, swordfish caponata, Sicilian panelle chickpea fritters, fish balls and a mini poké. Enjoy either of these boards with a glass of prosecco or a negroni for just £18 per person from 12pm to 7pm daily.

Other dishes include a raft of crudi di mare such as salmon and tuna tartare as well as the caviar of shrimps, Gambero Rosso as well as next-level, top-notch bruschetta – freshly baked focaccia piled high with fresh ingredients such as prawns, stracciatella and cured pork.

On the move? Fried fish is served Italian street food style in paper cones – choose from Calamari Fritti, Fish & Chips or Fritto Misto.

The bar team will be mixing up a range of £7 aged negronis like the sea salt Panarea and the Capri with prosecco, alongside Hugo and Aperol spritzes, whilst wine lovers can peruse the exclusively Italian list featuring Italian bubbles together with reds, whites and rosé for a foodie match made in heaven.

Open daily, Fish & Bubbles is situated in one of West London’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, moments from Portobello Road and is dog-friendly (well-behaved pups only). Interiors play homage to its coastal roots with whitewashed walls, exposed brickwork, natural woods, draped fishing nets and Italian ceramics.

So, for a dose of vitamin sea and a true taste of Italy, you know where to head this spring – Buon Appetito!

Opening Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 12pm – 11pm Friday: 12pm – 11.30pm Saturday: 11.30am – 11.30pm Sunday: 11.30am – 10.30pm

Fish & Bubbles – 192 Kensington Park Road, Notting Hill, W11 2ES

https://www.fishandbubbles.uk E: info@fishandbubbles.uk I: @fishandbubbleslondon T: 020 3325 1576

