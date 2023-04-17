CELEBRATE THE CORONATION LIKE ROYALTY AT THE CINNAMON CLUB

As the country prepares for a grand weekend of celebrations to commemorate the crowning of King Charles III, renowned Westminster institution, The Cinnamon Club, has created an exquisite five-course menu especially for the Coronation. Available from 1st – 13th May, embark on a culinary journey with friends and family, as Executive Chef Vivek Singh and his team combine the finest English ingredients with the vibrant flavours of India for a celebratory meal like no other.

Situated in the heart of Westminster, just a short walk from Buckingham Palace and only minutes from Parliament and Westminster Abbey, take your seat amongst the book-lined shelves and indulge in a five-course Indian feast fit for a king.

A refreshing Westminster Gin & Tonic awaits on arrival followed by a selection of signature Cinnamon Club canapés for the table. Starters of Kadhai spiced English asparagus; jumbo morels filled with spiced paneer; or King Charles Bangla Scotch egg with beetroot and mutton follow before the showstopping mains. Expect chargrilled venison from the Balmoral Estate – the Scottish home of the Royal Family – alongside kokum crusted halibut; and Old Delhi style butter chicken. To finish, desserts include a tutti frutti whipped ganache; or a selection of English farmhouse cheeses from Neal’s Yard.

After lunch, retire to the Old Library Bar for coffee and petits fours, or toast to the new King with a cocktail in hand.

The five-course menu inclusive of gin and tonic plus coffee and petit fours is £70 per person. Reserve your table at www.thecinnamonclub.com

The Cinnamon Club

The Old Westminster Library, Great Smith Street, Westminster, London SW1P 3BU

www.cinnamonclub.com

Like this: Like Loading...