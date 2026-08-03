Babur Partners with the Horniman Museum and Gardens to Mark a Momentous Anniversary



This summer, Babur’s 41st birthday coincides with the landmark 125th anniversary of the Horniman Museum and Gardens. To mark the occasion, Babur is proud to sponsor the Horniman Museum and Gardens 125th Anniversary season, while unveiling a limited-edition menu celebrating two South London institutions together in bloom.

The anniversary menu, ‘Together In Bloom’, will feature dishes and cocktails inspired by the herbs, botanicals and sustainable planting found throughout the Horniman’s celebrated gardens.

Running now until 20 September, the exclusive menu has been created by Babur’s Executive Chef Jiwan Lal and Head Mixologist Rupam Talukdar. Wild lavender, cat mint, thyme and rosemary meet Babur’s signature spices in an offering that celebrates the rich connection between food, community and South London’s cultural heritage. Alongside the menu, Babur has also created a limited-edition commemorative cocktail gift set featuring two bottled cocktails inspired by the Horniman Gardens.





For Babur founder, Emdad Rahman, the partnership represents a natural evolution of the restaurant’s story:

“With every year Babur celebrates another milestone, we reflect on what it truly means to be part of this community. Forest Hill has given so much to us over the years, and our 41st year is all about giving thanks.

Jiwan, Rupam and I toured the Horniman Gardens with Errol [Fernandes, the Horniman’s Head of Horticulture] last spring and that visit sparked the idea for this collaboration. What we’ve created is a menu inspired by what grows in our community. It’s a celebration of Babur, the Horniman, and everything that makes South London such a remarkable place to call home.”

This latest initiative continues Babur’s growing programme of community partnerships, this time supporting one of South London’s most treasured cultural landmarks. Following its landmark 40th anniversary celebrations last year, Babur is now looking firmly to the future by investing in the community that has championed it for more than four decades.





Together In Bloom runs from 17 July to 20 September as both a tasting menu and à la carte offering.

The limited-edition Together In Bloom cocktail gift set (£12.95) will also be available from Babur, via its website and in the Horniman Museum and Gardens gift shop throughout the anniversary season.

BABUR

119 Brockley rise

London, SE23 1JP

020 8291 2400

@baburrestaurant

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