AL FRESCO THIS SUMMER

London’s terraces are back in business. With covered spots to enjoy, rain or shine, we’ve rounded up our favourite terraces to visit this summer.

EAST

Pan Pacific London x Roseblood Wines (Liverpool Street) Bringing the essence of Provence’s captivating countryside to the middle of the bustling City, Pan Pacific London has partnered with new star of the French rosé scene to launch the Roseblood Terrace on the Plaza. Open from 8th May until 29th September, Bishopsgate Plaza is set to transform into a beautiful garden oasis drawing inspiration from the magical 300-hectare estate Château d’Estoublon, renowned for its exceptional olive oils and wines. All summer long, guests can enjoy a stunning setting for casual lunches, evening drinks and al fresco gatherings.

📍80 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7AB | www.panpacificlondon.com

Cinnamon Kitchen City (City)

Enjoy a taste of Indian summer at Cinnamon Kitchen City’s unique, all-weather terrace, providing a vibrant location to enjoy al-fresco drinks with friends or post-work catch ups with colleagues in the heart of the city. Indulge in signature sips alongside flavourful Indian dishes, BBQ brunches or high-chai afternoon tea. Situated a stone’s throw away from Liverpool Street, Cinnamon Kitchen’s terrace provides the perfect space to celebrate the long, warmer evenings.

📍9 Devonshire Terrace, London, EC2M 4YL | www.cinnamon-kitchen.com

The Happenstance by Drake & Morgan – La Vie En Rosé Terrace (St Paul’s)

Say bonjour to the charming new Parisian themed terrace at The Happenstance by Drake & Morgan, created in partnership with iconic French aperitif, Lillet. Situated in the heart of St Paul’s, the all-weather La Vie En Rosé terrace is dressed top-to-toe with rich crimson florals, twinkling lights and a Lillet bicycle for the ultimate Emily in Paris photo-opp. Enter through a vast floral arch made from ruby-red roses before sipping on bespoke Lillet cocktails and enjoying a range of sharing plates.

📍10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7DX | www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-happenstance/

The Sipping Room by Drake & Morgan – Havana Cuban Mode Terrace (West India Quay)

There’s more than a touch of Cuban spirit and a taste of the tropics at the Havana Cuban Mode terrace at The Sipping Room by Drake & Morgan, just moments away from Canary Wharf. Overlooking the water and created in partnership with iconic rum brand Havana Club, the outdoor terrace has been filled with an abundance of jungle foliage, charming faux parrots and bright tropical flowers. Enjoy expertly crafted rum cocktails and a range of vibrant sharing plates.

📍 West India Quay, 16 Hertsmere Road, London, E14 4AX | www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-sippingroom/

Bokan 39 (Canary Wharf)

In the heart of Canary Wharf, 39 floors up, with an incredible 360° vista of the London skyline is Bōkan’s open air, all-weather rooftop bar and terrace. The ultimate spot to watch the sun set on the capital’s iconic landmarks, relax with a carefully crafted cocktail in hand and enjoy moreish bar bites, whilst admiring the views. Bōkan 39 is the perfect suntrap for post-work drinks, intimate date nights and sky-high sipping this summer.

📍Bōkan 39, 40 Marsh Wall, London, E14 9TP | bokanlondon.co.uk

CENTRAL LONDON

The Little Scarlet Door (Soho)

Tucked away in James Court, The Little Scarlet Door’s courtyard is Soho’s worst kept secret – a hotspot to sit back, relax and drink cocktails in the sunshine, right in the centre of London. Disco ball sharers, £5 picantes and more are all on the menu, plus light bites and killer cheese toasties. Back inside the chic New York loft inspired apartment, expect the ultimate flat party for those in the know.

📍12-13 Greek Street, Soho | www.thelittlescarletdoor.co.uk

Kapara (Soho)

Hidden right in the heart of Soho, discover a hedonistic paradise at Kapara for a proper alfresco affair. Fully heated and adorned with foliage, the 50-cover terrace is perfect for lunchtime meet-ups and after-work drinks. With a vibrant menu of contemporary cocktails sharing dishes such as braised lamb hummus, aubergine mess and a whole sea bream cooked on coals.

📍13-24 Greek Street, Soho, W1D 4DP | https://kapara.co.uk/

Alto by San Carlo (Oxford Street)

Perched atop of one of the world’s most prestigious department stores, Alto by San Carlo is one of London’s most iconic alfresco dining spots. Escape the bustling streets below and discover an enchanting foliageladen little Italy with a fully retractable roof. The new summer menu is bursting with beautifully presented Italian plates alongside refreshing spritzes, wine and cocktails. Open seven days a week from lunch through to dinner, a stunning rooftop sanctuary, terrace bar and restaurant awaits.

📍400 Oxford Street, London, W1A 1AB | sancarlo.co.uk/restaurants/alto-london-selfridges/

Marquess of Anglesey (Covent Garden)

Raise a pint (or two!) to summer on the Marquess of Anglesey’s stunning rooftop terrace, complete with a retractable roof and windows. The iconic local pub offers an array of beautifully brewed ales, the finest seasonal wines and signature cocktails, perfectly paired with a quintessentially British menu, including all the pub classics and a cracking Sunday roast.

📍39 Bow St, London WC2E 7AU | www.themarquess.co.uk

NORTH

The Constitution (Camden)

Catch some rays at canal-side Camden pub, The Constitution, on its new rooftop terrace, complete with a retractable roof, or head for the suntrap garden on the water’s edge. Recently opened following an extensive refurbishment, enjoy a refreshing pint, chilled glass of wine or cocktail alongside a seasonal British menu.

📍 St Pancras Way, London NW1 0QT | www.theconstitutioncamden.co.uk

SOUTH

Bala Baya (Southwark)

The 30-seater courtyard at Eran Tibi’s Bala Baya in Southwark is the perfect place sip on sun-kissed cocktails, come rain or shine, and indulge in colourful and flavour-packed Middle Eastern inspired small plates, from baklava prawns to aubergine mess, freshly baked pitas and cauliflower steaks. Soak up the vibrant atmosphere and get ready for good times this summer.

📍Arch 25, Old Union Yard Arches, 229 Union St, London, SE1 0LR | www.balabaya.co.uk

The Leather Bottle (Earlsfield)

The Leather Bottle in Earlsfield is home to one of London’s largest pub gardens. Recently refurbished, catchup with friends in the garden, which has been revitalised with bookable huts for parties of up to 15 people, two new outdoor bars and the Burger Shack, the home of chin-dribblin’ burgers.

📍538 Garratt Lane, London, SW17 0NY | www.leatherbottlepub.co.uk

