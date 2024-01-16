Scales Cocktail Bar

Tucked away beneath Drink with Sasha, in the vibrant heart of Marylebone and Mayfair, Scales emerges as a secret haven for cocktail enthusiasts. Opened in December 2023, Scales is the brainchild of passionate mixologists Din Jusufi and Engji Shala, who honed their craft for five years at the acclaimed restaurant Farzi London.

Stepping through a discreet door in the wine shop adorned with the bar’s logo, guests are transported into a chic, dimly lit space designed for intimate conversations and extraordinary cocktails. Intimate and welcoming, Scales invites lingering conversations over meticulously crafted cocktails.

At Scales, chemistry and balance, as reflected in the name, are at the core of the mission: evident in the laboratory where all the cocktails are prepared. There is an extensive range of equipment in the lab that extracts the flavours of fresh produce into the cocktails, including a centrifuge that is used to separate solids from liquids in fresh fruits and veg, and also to extract flavour into a spirit. This results in elegant, clear drinks, changing the overall texture of the cocktail as well.

The seasonal menus focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, each expertly extracted and combined into unique flavour combinations. Scales’ menu is a testament to this philosophy.

Order the vibrant Shiso Apple, featuring Desi Daru vodka, shiso leaf, green apple, and bergamot, or the earthy Fig, which combines Camus cognac with figs, citrus, pandan, and almond. The menu will always include seasonal twists such as the wintery Gingerbread, a delightful combination of Tidal rum, gingerbread, coconut milk, walnut, and citrus.

In celebration of Dry January, the bar has launched a menu of non-alcoholic drinks using Everleaf Drinks’ innovative alcohol-free spirits. This includes the refreshing Forest: a blend of Everleaf Forest, raspberry, and grapefruit soda.

Engji Shala says: “Our ethos revolves around balance, precision and consistency. Each drink follows a pattern of seasonality using fresh produce, expertly extracted into the cocktails. We started the bar in the hopes of bridging the gap of understanding between the consumer and the modern-day crafts of cocktails.”

Scales is open to customers Tuesday-Saturday evenings.

Website: www.scalesbar.com | Instagram: @scaleslondon | 25 Duke St, London W1U 1DJ

Like this: Like Loading...