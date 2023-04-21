CELEBRATE THE CORONATION WITH A NORDIC AFTERNOON TEA FIT FOR A KING

To commemorate King Charles III’s coronation, Aquavit London in the heart of St James’s Market, has curated a show stopping Coronation Afternoon Tea laced with unique Nordic twists and tastes, exclusively available from 2nd to 6th May for £45pp.

Perfect for those looking to soak up the electric atmosphere of the capital during the long weekend, the restaurant’s ‘Fika’ afternoon tea menu is based on the Swedish tradition of enjoying coffee and a sweet treat with friends.

To begin, savour a selection of open rye bread sandwiches with a range of traditional toppings and scattered with Scandi twists – think creamed potato salad with green apple and rocket; Atlantic shrimp with dill mayonnaise; chicken with Danish remoulade and radish, and roast beef crowned with horseradish and pickled cucumber.

No afternoon tea would be complete without a selection of sweet treats, and Aquavit’s is no exception. Expect Swedish delicacies such as the Semla – a classic cardamom bun filled with almond paste and topped with whipped vanilla cream; Hallongrotta, a buttery biscuit filled with sweet raspberry jam; and Chokladebiskvi – an almond and meringue biscuit topped with chocolate buttercream and decorated with a dark chocolate glaze. Pair these treats perfectly with your choice of English Breakfast, Earl Grey or fresh mint tea.

The Aquavit Coronation Afternoon Tea is priced at £45 per person and is available from 2.30pm to 4.30pm for the Coronation Week only (2nd – 6th May 2023).

Aquavit London

St James’s Market, 1 Carlton Street, London, SW1Y 4QQ

F: AquavitLondon T: @AquavitLondon I: @AquavitLondon

www.aquavitrestaurants.com

