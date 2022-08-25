WHAT’S ON THIS SEPTEMBER

From pop-ups and parties to tasting menus and charity dinners, there’s plenty going on across London this September, check out our top picks below…

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane x Harvey Nichols

Calling all fashionistas! Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane has partnered with Harvey Nichols, Knightsbridge to bring you Fashion Fusion, a luxury dining and private shopping experience to mark London Fashion Week (16th-20th September). Enjoy a glass of champagne and a delicious lunch for two at Amaranto Restaurant before being whisked away by private transfer to your own intimate shopping suite at Harvey Nichols. Here, a team will present an edit of looks selected especially for you, ensuring you’re front-row ready. Plus, enjoy up to £200 off your purchase.

1st September – 31st October | £175pp | To book please contact concierge.london@fourseasons.com).

Feel the Samba Spirit at Cabana’s Amazon DJ Brunch, St Giles

Kickstart the season in Cabana St Giles as the restaurant’s much-loved Amazon DJ Brunch returns with some serious party vibes. Expect vibrant full-of-flavour new dishes such as Brazilian French Toast, Acai Smoothie Bowl and Fried Chicken with Churros and maple syrup, all served alongside creative cocktails and an epic DJ bringing in the best beats to get you into the samba spirit.

Saturday 3rd September | from 11:30am – 3pm | Choose from Non-Boozy (£35), Boozy (£45) and Deluxe (£55) bottomless options

London’s First Adaptogenic Mushroom Espresso Martini at The Folly

Have some FUN-gi this September! With a growing thirst for mood-boosting drinks, leading London cocktail bar The Folly has partnered with London Nootropics to launch the UK’s first Adaptogenic Espresso Martini. The Mushroom Espresso Martini (£10.95) harnesses the power of adaptogens – herbs and mushrooms with health and mental benefits – mixed with the cocktail’s classic rich and creamy flavour, topped with a raspberry-flavoured powder.

From 5th September | https://www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-folly/

Into The Tropics at 100 Wardour Street

On Friday 9th September, head to the tropical paradise at 100 Wardour Street for an ‘Into the Tropics’ party running from 8pm-late. Expect a vibrant jungle backdrop coupled with refreshing cocktails, spectacular entertainment and DJs bringing the vibes, with early bird tickets available to purchase now. Don’t miss your chance to party amongst the palms at London’s finest drinking, dining and dancing destination.

Friday 9th September | Tickets from £20pp | from 8pm – late

One-off Oma-Shochu Supper Club at Junsei

Say hello to Shochu – the traditionally-distilled and fermented Japanese spirit set to be the next big trend from the East – which is taking over the drinks list at Japanese hotspot Junsei on 19th September, for one night only. No stranger to traditional Japanese and hyper-regional ingredients, Chef Patron Aman Lakhiani has come together with saké samurai and global educator Natsuki Kikuya, recognised by the Japanese government for her services to the drinks industry, to host a one-of-a-kind Oma-Shochu supper club with signature Junsei dishes paired with shochu.

Monday 19th September | Tickets cost £90pp

Hospitality Action Charity Dinner at Cinnamon Kitchen City

Executive Chef of The Cinnamon Collection, Vivek Singh, is joining forces with some of the country’s most renowned chefs – Calum Franklin, Chris and Jeff Galvin, Lisa Goodwin-Allen and Saiphin Moore – for an exclusive five-course supper club at Cinnamon Kitchen City all in aid of Hospitality Action. On the night, expect delicious food, a sparkling reception by Hattingley Valley and a live auction with chef masterclasses, bespoke dining experiences and vineyard tours up for grabs.

Tuesday 20th September |Tickets £150pp | from 6:30pm – 11pm |

Jazz & Negroni Night at The Great Northern Hotel, King’s Cross

The Great Northern Hotel – a stylish hotspot in the heart of King’s Cross is offering live music from renowned artists on the London jazz scene. The buzzy, Art Deco inspired GNH Bar and Terrace is hosting the Rocca Brother’s Trio, alongside a delicious new signature negroni menu. The trio’s dynamic sets will include both jazz classics and hits from music legends. Against the backdrop of silky-smooth vocals and toe-tapping jazz, dance the night away whilst indulging in carefully crafted negroni cocktails from Bar Manager Diogo Felico.

Tuesday 20th September | from 6:30 | https://gnhlondon.com/restaurants-and-bars/kings-cross-bars/

Experience the ‘Savour of Scandinavia’ Tasting Menu Series at Aquavit London, St James’s Market

Celebrated Scandi hotspot, Aquavit London, is launching the ‘Savour of Scandinavia’ tasting menu series. Enjoy six spectacular Nordic-inspired courses, each introduced by Head Chef Jonas Karlsson, on a communal table in the intimate Copenhagen private dining room. Expect off-menu dishes such as Orkney scallop and braised pork belly with cauliflower and caviar, and Highland roe deer with chocolate and beetroot.

From Friday 30th September | £95 per person with an optional wine pairing available for an additional £85 (service not included) | To book, call 020 7024 9848.

Young’s Pubs Supper Club Series x Plymouth Gin

Bringing together land, sea and gin, Young’s have partnered with Plymouth Gin for a collection of intimate ‘Food for Thought’ dinners, celebrating the best of seasonal produce from the British Isles, complete with a gin-tastic cocktail pairing. Created by Young’s Executive Chef Matt Sullivan with a focus on sustainability, dine on a seven-course tasting menu priced at £100 and taking place across Young’s pubs in London, Surrey and Cheltenham.

Throughout September | In various locations | https://www.youngs.co.uk/food-for-thought

Like this: Like Loading...