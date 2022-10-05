ST PANCRAS CHAMPAGNE BAR BY SEARCYS REOPENS WITH BRAND NEW LOOK

Your ticket to champagne, this way! This autumn, you’re invited to enjoy France’s finest export without the international travel as Europe’s longest champagne bar – St Pancras Champagne Bar by Searcys – reopens following a dazzling refurbishment.

Over the summer, the landmark bar on St Pancras’ mezzanine Grand Terrace has been closed for a full renovation and the new look space is just the ticket to while away the day.

For meeting with friends, a romantic flute à deux or if you’ve got emails to catch up on – make for one of the bar’s new cosy booths, which offer snugs to escape the hustle and bustle. The new seating areas have been fully transformed, creating comfortable private spaces for larger groups.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the station’s Victorian Gothic canopy, the new scheme follows the Searcys’ palette of deep blue and tan, with brass detailing and its signature geometric pattern tiling, evoking the feel of a bygone golden age of travel. Not to fret, the bar’s signature ‘Press for Champagne’ buzzers – the first of their kind remain (phew!).

Discover the new Searcys seafood bar to pair perfectly with a glass of fizz, offering a choice of seafood delights from Rock and Native oysters with a mignonette sauce to the Searcys Shellfish platter with Exmoor and Sturia caviar and native lobster. Celebrating the best of seasonal produce, other seafood delights on offer include a selection of Caviar, Portland Crab rarebit, Scottish salmon tartare and Hand-dived Orkney scallop ceviche.

Guests can also opt for a quintessentially British ‘travel’ afternoon tea, served in a bespoke suitcase stand, or enjoy small plates of cheese and nibbles.

Champagne aficionados can indulge in Searcys’ extensive collection of champagne by glass, bottle or magnum, along with a concise selection of English Sparkling Wines. Home to a collection of bottles from over 50 Champagne houses, including vintages and monthly tasting specials, pull up a plush bar stool and watch the world go by while you sip on the good stuff.

Open seven days a week from 12pm, the new St Pancras Champagne Bar by Searcys is now welcoming pre-bookings and walk-ins.

St Pancras Champagne Bar by Searcys – a destination, whatever your destination.

St Pancras Champagne Bar by Searcys

www.stpancrasbysearcys.co.uk

Grand Terrace, Upper Concourse, St Pancras International Station,

London, N1C 4QL

Opening times:

Monday-Saturday: 12pm-9pm

Sunday: 12pm-4pm

Like this: Like Loading...