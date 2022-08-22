Processed with VSCO with l5 preset

STEFFLON DON REVEALS FIRST TRACK, ‘CLOCKWORK’

FROM HER MUCH ANTICIPATED DEBUT ALBUM

THE BRAND NEW SINGLE SEES STEFFLON DON TEAM UP WITH DANCEHALL QUEEN, SPICE 

MOBO-award-winning artist SteffLon Don joins forces with Queen of Dancehall Spice to release the bold new single Clockwork”, featuring production from the Grammy-Award Winning Beam. Clockworkis the first offering from the rap sensation’s highly anticipated debut album Island 54and comes alongside a heated visual choreographed by Parris Goebel. The single ‘Clockwork’, which is out now via Stefflon Dons label 54 London in new global partnership w BMG, comes in time to heat up the sound systems and streets of Notting Hill for Londons first Carnival in three years.

Processed with VSCO with g6 preset

STREAM / LISTEN to Clockwork’ HERE

WATCH Clockwork’ HERE 

Speaking on the single, Stefflon Don says This track is a celebration of my Jamaican heritage and I wanted to make sure that shone through in all its elements. From the outfits I designed for the video to collaborating with the Queen of Dancehall herself, Spice. Its a song made for Carnival; to dance to, drink to and party to. I cant wait to hear it around London on the sound systems it was made for.”

SteffLon Don continues to cement her reputation as one of the world’s most formidable rap-talents. This year alone, she has released and featured on several incredible singles including Sweet Bounce, Dip featuring Ms Banks’’, Bun Fi Bunfeaturing IQ, and on David Guetta’s album alongside Chloe Bailey and Coi Leray, made history performing for the first-ever UEFA Womens Euro final show, and performed at esteemed festivals including Wireless and Oh My! Festival. Later this year she will release her debut studio album, ‘Island 54’

Previous TRIBE LONDON CANARY WHARF
The Bite News Team
klbell
THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Your email address will not be published.

one − one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: