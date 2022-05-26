FEEL THE MIDSUMMER MAGIC

Celebrate the summer solstice in Scandi style and head to the heart of St James’s Market for a majestic Midsummer feast at Aquavit London. On Friday 24th June and Saturday 25th June, indulge in a three-course set menu created by Head Chef Jonas Karlsson perfectly paired with a shot of Nuet Dry Aquavit – one of the finest Scandinavian aquavit producers. Alongside this, enjoy the chance to create a traditional Midsummer flower crown, with prizes for the top creations up for grabs!

Available from midday until 9pm at £64 per person, the Aquavit London Midsummer menu will invite guests to experience three moreish Nordic-inspired courses to mark the annual Swedish holiday and celebrate the longest day of the year. To start, take your pick from plates such as salmon gravlax with dill & mustard sauce; pickled herrings with Västerbotten cheese tart and new potatoes; and rostbiff served alongside pickled carrots, crispy onions and a creamed potato salad.

For mains, choose from Aquavit’s signature classic Swedish meatballs with pickled cucumber, lingonberries and potato mash; warm smoked salmon with fennel salad; or potato and onion ‘risotto’ with parsley and tarragon.

Finish on a sweet note with a crowd-pleasing plate of either ‘Marengsviss’ with strawberry, ice cream and chocolate sauce; or baked ostkaka with almonds, cloudberry jam and vanilla cream. Alternatively, stick to savoury and opt for a selection of cheese served with crackers and rosemary infused honey (£3 supplement).

Make this Midsummer one to remember at Aquavit London.

