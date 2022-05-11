A REGAL AFTERNOON TEA, FIT FOR A QUEEN AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL LONDON AT PARK LANE

Nestled within the heart of Mayfair and a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace, there isn’t a more fitting location to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee than at luxury landmark property Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.

Available from the 16th May – 31st August and served in the opulent surroundings of Amaranto Lounge, the royal themed afternoon tea has been designed by recently appointed Executive Pastry Chef, Yam Lok Hin.

Expect decadent sweet and savoury treats embracing both classic and innovative British flavour combinations. The majestic selection will include intricately designed speciality pastries including a Jubilee Macaroon – filled with lavender ganache and cassis gel and crafted with the official Queen’s Platinum Jubilee logo – a royal wedding fruitcake inspired by The Queen and Prince Philipp’s wedding cake in 1947, an almond Battenberg and freshly baked scones. For a twist on a classic, there’s also a reimagined Victoria Sponge pastry, made with Earl Grey mousse and blackberry cream.

Alongside, delectable finger sandwiches using the finest local produce include coronation egg mayonnaise with spring onions and mustard cress on white bread; Pimm’s marinated smoked salmon with lemon infused crème fraiche on granary bread; and Scottish blue lobster with Portland crab, basil mayonnaise and mango salsa on white bread.

Priced at £58 per person, the afternoon tea will be served with a choice of JING tea options, and for a touch of added glamour, a glass of champagne. Those wishing to dine al fresco in the warmer weather can enjoy the offering in the hotel’s leafy oasis, On The Terrace.

To make a reservation, please call 020 7319 5206 or to book online visit https://www.fourseasons.com/london/dining/

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Hamilton Place, Park Lane, London, W1J 7DR.

https://www.fourseasons.com/london/

