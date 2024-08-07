art’otel Battersea Power Station 

launches first ever afternoon tea Offering unrivalled views of the Power Station and London skyline beyond

art’otel London Battersea Power Station, the hotel that fuses art, design and hospitality, has launched its first ever afternoon tea, to be served in JOIA Bar. Set across the 14th floor of the hotel, JOIA Bar offers sweeping views of the iconic chimneys of the Power Station, Battersea Park and London’s skyline.

Now guests can relax, unwind and enjoy the view, whilst indulging in JOIA Bar’s first ever afternoon tea, offering an elegant array of artfully created sweet and savoury treats.

The afternoon tea invites guests to savour scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream plus a selection of sandwiches – from smoked salmon, cucumber, dill & cream cheese to salted beef & horseradish or egg & dijon mustard mayonnaise – perfectly complemented by an extensive selection of teas. To top it off, an irresistible selection of sweet treats includes a cinnamon custard tart with raspberries, chocolate & banana mousse with white port & lime cream, and a pear & almond choux bun with passion fruit crémeux.

In line with Afternoon Week (12th-14th August) art’otel has announced a new limited-edition cocktail, ‘Gin & TeaO’Clock’, to complement the afternoon tea, featuring a perfect mix of Plymouth Gin, pink grapefruit, peppercorn and earl grey, topped off with prosecco.

For an afternoon oozing with elegance, indulgence and breath-taking views, guests can enjoy the afternoon tea experience at art’otel, every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm in the sophisticated setting of JOIA Bar.

Indulge in the art’otel Afternoon Tea for £55pp or elevate the experience further with the Champagne Afternoon Tea, including a glass of Telmont Brut Réserve Champagne for £65pp.

To book and find out more,

joiabattersea.co.uk/whats-on/artotel-afternoon-tea-in-joia-bar

