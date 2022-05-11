LAUNCHES UNIQUE ART AND FOOD PAIRING EXPERIENCE

Expect a feast for the eyes and stomach as Holborn’s unique, luxury Indian dining concept Colonel Saab launches its Art and Food Pairing Experience on 24 May 2022.

Colonel Saab’s founder, Roop Partap Choudhary, will personally take diners on a culinary journey across India with a nine-course tasting menu of dishes carefully paired and curated art collected by the award-winning entrepreneur and his family across the continent and lovingly brought to London.

Roop’s father, Colonel Manbeer, was given the honorific name Colonel Saab which the restaurant shares. The extensive menu is inspired by places he was stationed in the army, from local lunches in the tents of Rajasthan to British-inspired Indian breakfasts in the Officer’s Mess and stunning banquets hosted by Indian nobility and Maharajas.

The art-festooned restaurant was meticulously crafted as a love letter to Roop’s family and India, with a treasure trove of eclectic and museum-worthy Indian art and artefacts collected by his family on their travels.

Roop spent a year retracing his father’s footsteps across India by train, bus and car with Indian food royalty Karen Anand (Dishoom). He curated contemporary twists on dishes passed down through the generations of people they met, with many regional specialities appearing for the first time on a London menu.

And for this event, Roop and his team pair extraordinary art, including 17th and 19th century Tanjore paintings, the Maharaja of Patiala’s Asprey drinks bar, pure silver Gujarat temple doors and a canopy of ornate chandeliers from Firozabad with dishes which tell the stories of those regions and people.

The multi-sensory experience of India will also incorporate drinks. A Masala Dabba – or spice box – of artisanal gins, whiskies and rums based on Indian botanicals has been created with the Diageo mixology team, along with innovative cocktails by celebrated mixologist Antony Bertin, designed to complement the food and named after Choudhary’s family members.

Roop said: “We are passionate about food, art and India, so this event combines all three and brings them to life in a multi-sensory experience which will take you across the vast continent and its diverse and beautiful sights, tastes and fragrances, showing the powerful roles food and art play in India.”

The nine-course menu costs £150 per person. It includes progressive and exciting dishes, from Pulled Charcoal Lamb with Jeera Aloo and Biryani to Chicken Chettinad with Malabar Paratha and Chocolate Silk Cake, Thandai Crumble, Candy Floss and fresh berries. The vegetarian menu includes Gutti Vankaya, Andhra-style Eggplant Curry and Cauliflower 65, and South Indian curd rice with fruit sorbet.

Each mouthful will bring the continent and its rich history to life, with fascinating stories and insight about the carefully paired art and artefacts, from a stunning, carved temple door from South India, to handwoven Persian carpets and precious decanters and crockery from the palace of the Maharaja of Faridkot.

The modern Indian restaurant has made its home in the elegant, former Holborn Town Hall, continuing his family’s proud legacy of hospitality that spans more than three decades. It celebrates the vibrant and diverse culture of India’s food and history with humility, elegance and originality.

For more information or to book your place, go to https://colonelsaab.co.uk/a/41/food-and-art-indian-restaurant-covent-garden

Colonel Saab

Holborn Town Hall

193-197 High Holborn

London WC1V 7BD

Tel: 020 8016 6800

www.colonelsaab.co.uk

