launches bespoke Afternoon Tea in collaboration with iconic fragrance brand BYREDO

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square has partnered with refreshinglmodern luxury beauty brand BYREDO to bring central London a playful afternoon tea experience with a Japanese twist. Known for their iconic, unique scents and influenced by the spirited Japanese philosophy of style, the BYREDO Afternoon Tea will be exclusively available at Nobu Lounge.

In true Nobu fashion, the menu has been artistically inspired by BYREDO’s most renowned scents. Featuring Nobu favourites such as Shrimp salad roll, Beef tataki shokupan and Tuna Matsuhisa. Nobu Chefs have artfully created a range of sweet treats including amai (甘い) – intricately shaped as the identical replica of the iconic BYREDO perfume bottle and inspired by BYREDO’s famed Mojave Ghost fragrance. An ode to spring, the dessert includes notes of magnolia and violet – almost too good to eat. Other indulgent sweet treats include an apricot and tonka bean macaroon, sencha green tea basil cake, as well as freshly baked scones with raspberry mint jam, clotted cream and yuzu curd.

The afternoon tea will be paired with the BYREDO Renaissance Tea, the perfect blend to compliment the memorable dining experience.

Available at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square for a limited time only, the BYREDO Afternoon Tea is not to be missed. Prices start from £70 per person or £63 for the vegan option.

