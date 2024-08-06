EXPERIENCE LA DOLCE VITA AT THEO’S ON THE TERRACE

Get ready to be transported to the sun-kissed shores of Italy with the opening of Mayfair’s latest summer terrace, inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of Sicily and the Amalfi Coast, as Theo Randall opens his summer pop-up, Theo’s on the Terrace at Number One Park Lane.

The terrace, in collaboration with Smeg, Malfy Gin and Della Vite prosecco, promises an authentic Italian escape in the heart of London. Lush Mediterranean flowers; bountiful herbs; statement patterned parasols; and vibrant hues of blue, white, red, orange and yellow reflect the joyful spirit and aesthetic of southern Italy, whilst a statement retro Fiat 500 fridge by Smeg provides the final Italian touch and photo-worthy setting.

As one would expect from Theo Randall, the menu features an abundance of seasonal dishes characteristic of southern Italy, created with impeccably sourced ingredients. Served on beautiful ceramic crockery from Vietri, a town on the Amalfi Coast, antipasti include Datterini tomato bruschetta; saffron, baby spinach and mozzarella arancini and fritto misto di mare, whilst larger plates come in the form of authentic Sicilian pizzas, colourful salads and ever-popular classics such as tagliata; Southern Italian fried chicken with crispy potatoes, aioli and fresh mixed leaves; and aubergine parmigiana.

Dessert? In Italia, always. Treat yourself to classic tiramisu; traditional affogato; or Theo’s signature gelato to round off the meal on a sweet note.

The drinks list puts the spotlight on spritz with creations such as the Amalfi Sunset Spritz with Malfy Gin Rosa, Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa, Della Vite Prosecco Superiore, orange and thyme; and the Ciao Malfy Spritz with flavours of blueberries, lemon and basil, as well as an alcohol-free Crodino Spritz. Add to this an exclusively Italian selection of wines and summer drinking and dining never looked better!

Whether you’re seeking a leisurely lunch, a delightful dinner, a perfect spot for evening cocktails or a space for exclusive hire, Theo’s on the Terrace has you covered – now open until end of September, with bookings available at https://parklane.intercontinental.com/dine/theos-on-the-terrace/.

Theo’s on the Terrace at Number One Park Lane, One Hamilton Place, Park Lane, W1J 7QY https://parklane.intercontinental.com/

