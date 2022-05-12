LAUNCHES SUPPLIER SUPPER CLUB SERIES

Offering a truly elevated experience in the heart of Belgravia, British bar and dining room Ganymede is set to launch its very own Supplier Supper Club Series. Taking place monthly, indulge in delicious dishes from Head Chef Daniel Mertl, paired with a tempting tipple from one of Ganymede’s top-quality producers.

The series will kick off on Thursday 23rd June with Wignac, a unique organic cider. Created by Eliane Astor, the crowned princess of Belgium, who will be taking guests through a guided tasting with a glass of each cider in the Wignac range – Le Lièvre (The Hare), Le Goupil (The Fox) and La Lady Squirrel. Each will be perfectly complemented by one of Chef Mertl’s culinary creations – think sea bass crudo with rhubarb dressing and candied beetroot; goat’s cheese and leek tartlet with bitter leaves, sweet mustard dressing and Crapaudine beetroot; and homemade tagliatelle with mushroom and truffle ragu and Belpa Knolle.

Next in the series is an evening with Vergelegen Wine Estate, the renowned South African wine producer, taking place on 14th July, with further producers to be confirmed in due course.

Priced at £50 per person, each Supplier Supper Club menu will be available from 5.30pm – 7.30pm and include a three-course set menu, with each course paired with a drink. Join The Club and book your table now at www.ganymedelondon.co.uk or by calling 02039710761

Like this: Like Loading...