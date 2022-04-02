The Reawakening of COMO Shambhala Estate

After a two-year hiatus, COMO Hotels and Resorts’ flagship wellness retreat, COMO Shambhala Estate is ready to welcome wellness seeking guests. After taking a break, Bali’s pioneering wellness destination is looking forward to welcoming those seeking to recharge and rejuvenate in the heart of the island of the Gods.

COMO Shambhala Estate is the perfect place for a mind-body reset, with a deep commitment to holistic wellbeing. Set in a lush 9-hectare Payangan forest, the Estate offers a wide range of wellness programmes, catering to guests’ complete wellbeing: health exercises including Pilates and yoga, massage therapy and bodywork treatments in addition to ancient healing therapies and modern techniques, all perfectly calibrated to support your wellness journey.

Aided by dedicated personal assistants, guests will have the opportunity to experience the full offering of the retreat, from yoga lessons, treatments and dining reservations, to local excursions. As a rejuvenating destination where nature and culture fuse, COMO Shambhala Estate is home to ‘The Source’, an ancient holy water spring just footsteps from the Ayung River. The Source allows guests to partake in a traditional water blessing, a ritual intended to clear the mind and soul. Dressed in Balinese attire, participants will be accompanied by a guide and a local priest throughout the ceremony. For those wanting to further improve their yoga practice, the resident yoga expert Monica Troiani can guide students at all levels to advance their skills. With over 500 hours of yoga teacher training spanning 19 years in Milan, London and Bali, Monica’s classes draw upon her expertise in various disciplines, including Hatha, Ashtanga and Vinyasa yoga.

“We are excited to finally welcome guests back to our wellness retreat,” says Gede Suteja, General Manager of COMO Shambhala Estate. “After the long pause, we are happy to reopen for guests who seek holistic health experiences or simply to spend their holidays in this spiritual location.”

Special reopening rates start from $735 per room (approx. £558), including tax and service charge. Visit www.comohotels.com.

