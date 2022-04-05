A Tropical Easter at Velaa Private Island, Maldives

April 14th –24th April 2022

With a Madagascar Themed Kids Club, Easter Menus, Sporting Activities and Specialty Spa Treatments, Velaa Private Island Has Something for Everyone

Arguably the most exclusive and luxurious resort in the world, Velaa Private Island in the Maldives offers the perfect getaway this Easter. Celebrate the season of chocolate and bunnies with Velaa Private Island’s themed Easter programme. An island of discovery for children from 4-12 years old, the club is designed to bring imagination to life through the creative inspiration from Velaa’s expert team – whilst giving guests the opportunity to relax the day away in the luxurious environment of Velaa Private Island with world class restaurants and spa facilities.

This Easter, the Lha Velaa Kids Club will be transformed into a tropical jungle paradise with the theme of Dreamwork’s Madagascar present throughout. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra and the other characters from the hit film in Velaa’s fun and extravagant ten-day Easter programme, which includes international music shows on the 17th and the 20th of April under the stars at Athiri beach. Children can enjoy fun-filled activities including everything from Easter egg hunts around the island, pool parties, coconut painting, balloon making, snorkelling and a woodland animal safari, in addition to exciting evening activities such as a human safari night camp, a wild jungle party and a night-time scavenger hunt. An innovative concept of pure enjoyment for children, the Lha Velaa Kids Clubboasts the most extensive kids’ water park in the Maldives which was designed and based on the inspiration of the owner’s daughter.

Whilst tiny travellers are occupied, adults can relax knowing their children are well looked after and enjoy everything that Velaa Private Island has to offer. Home to three upscale restaurants, two bars and the most exclusive wine cellar in the Maldives, gourmands will be spoilt for choice at Velaa. For those who enjoy a drink or two, join Velaa Private Islands’ Senior management team for a complimentary Easter cocktail party, complete with delectable hors d’oeuves, all whilst chilling to lounge beats of Velaa’s resident DJ. As well as cocktails, Velaa Private Island will also offer Maderia, Port and wine tasting evenings, accompanied by an exquisite selection of cold meats and cheeses. After early evenings drinks, guests can enjoy a whole host of fine-dining experiences such as Velaa Private Island’s Easter Special Tasting Menu, a Sea & Salt buffet of mouth-watering, authentic Asian cuisine, or a Mediterranean buffet in Velaa’s very own Athiri restaurant.

To bring out guests more adventurous side, Velaa Private Island houses some of the newest hi-tech water sport toys and equipment, from flyboarding and hoverboarding, to electric foil surf boards and the latest tandem jetovator, as well as a complete range of exciting towables for children and families to enjoy. This Easter, Velaa is offering guests the opportunity to take part in a beach volleyball tournament, interval and high intensity training as well as playing in the Padel Tennis Masters tournament for a grand prize!

Those looking to really unwind this Easter can head to Velaa’s heavenly spa, overlooking the Indian Ocean, for a menu of relaxing signature treatments inspired by the natural beauty of the island. Velaa’s Easter treatments include a luxurious Chardonnay ritual, which uses the grape seed extracts of Chardonnay, the grape used in the production of Champagne, a relaxing detox massage and a 90-minute Swiss milk hydrating body ritual, all of which leave you feeling calm and rejuvenated.

