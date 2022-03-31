EATING OUT THIS COMING EASTER?

We have rounded up our top picks for Spring, on how to celebrate Easter.

BRUNCH

Disco Brunch at Devonshire Terrace, Liverpool Street

Grab your mates and boogie on down to Devonshire Terrace for its Disco Brunch on Saturday 16th April. With tables available from 12pm-4pm, outdoors on the covered terrace and inside, expect smoke machines, disco balls, throwback tunes and plenty of glitter! Enjoy 90 minutes of bottomless cocktails and fizz as well as your choice of brunch dish: avocado with poached eggs, crispy duck salad, or flash-grilled steak and eggs.

PRICE: From £45 per person which includes bottomless Aperol Spritz, Prosecco, Bloody Marys, selected beers and one main dish. www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/devonshire-terrace/

Bottomless Brunch with a Musical Punch at The Drift, Liverpool Street

Looking to inject some spritz and a singalong into your weekend? Head to The Drift for ‘Bottomless Brunch with a Musical Punch’ running on Easter Saturday (16th April) from 12pm – 5pm. From pints to prosecco, Aperol Spritz and Bloody Marys, enjoy free-flowing drinks for 90 minutes with non-stop live music, from old-time classics to the latest chart-toppers, and food from the specially curated brunch menu. PRICE: £34.95 per person, including bottomless Aperol Spritz, Prosecco, Bloody Marys, selected beers and one main dish. The Drift https://www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-drift/

EASTER SUNDAY SPECIALS

Ganymede

Head to elevated bar and dining room, Ganymede in Belgravia, for an Easter Sunday special of perfectly roasted leg of Welsh lamb (£28) served with confit sandy carrots, Lyonnaise onions and creamy pommes dauphinoise, finished with mint and shallot dressing and a fluffy Yorkshire pudding. www.ganymedelondon.co.uk

The Hunter’s Moon

Take a trip to The Hunter’s Moon in South Kensington and tuck into a perfectly pink roasted lamb rump (£29), served with olive oil crushed new potatoes, chopped green beans, roasted and diced peppers, garlic, rosemary and sauce à la niçoise. The delectable dish will be finished with a basil emulsion and feta and will be available from Thursday 14th – Saturday 16th April. www.huntersmoonlondon.co.uk

The Cinnamon Club

Celebrate amongst the book-lined shelves of iconic fine-dining institution, The Cinnamon Club, where Vivek Singh has created a decadent five-course Easter Sunday feast. At £55pp*, diners can sip on a welcome cocktail followed by dishes of fried aubergine with pumpkin chutney and peanut crumble; Kokumcrusted halibut on the bone in a shallot and tamarind sauce and Vesavara spiced free range chicken breast with a Malabar style chicken leg stew and Easter egg chaat. *Children under 12 eat half price. www.cinnamonclub.com

Cinnamon Kitchen (City & Battersea)

At Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea and Cinnamon Kitchen City, there’s four-course Easter Sunday menu at £45pp* inclusive of a welcome cocktail. Kick off with a pre-starter of chana masala hummus, followed by a feast of sharing starters such as salmon tikka, Achari lamb as well as the incredible Easter Special Pao Bhaji – Bombay-style vegetables with a hot cross brioche! Mains include char-grilled pollock in a Keralan mussel rasam; and roast saddle of lamb with masala mash followed by a dessert of Malabar-style simnel cake with cinnamon ice cream. *Children under 12 eat half price. https://www.thecinnamoncollection.com

Exceptional Nordic cuisine at Aquavit London

Aquavit London in St James’s Market is serving up a selection of sensational specials this Easter. Delicately cooked poached salmon in a green herb sauce, designed for sharing, is accompanied with cold water prawns from the North Sea, traditional kavring bread and new potatoes (£28) whilst for the main event, there’s an epic roasted leg of lamb, seasoned to perfection with garlic purée and sauteed wild garlic and served with baby carrots, mange tout and crispy hasselback potatoes. The Easter specials at Aquavit London are available from 12th – 16th April. www.aquavitrestaurants.com

SWEET TREATS

Egg-cellent sundaes at Beefeater & Brewers Fayre

Nationwide

Available from 28th March until Monday 17th April Spoons at the ready as renowned grill-house, Beefeater, and family-favourite, Brewers Fayre, sweeten up Easter with the arrival of a limited-edition Cadbury® Creme Egg Sundae. Tuck into a generous helping of creamy vanilla ice cream layered with gooey creme egg pieces, lashings of caramel and chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream. www.beefeater.co.uk / www.brewersfayre.co.uk

Choc-tastic Treats at Creams Café

Epic dessert destination, Creams Café is stepping into spring with two terrific new sweet treats. The incredibly indulgent Easter Waffle (£8.95 dine-in / £10.95 delivery) is piled high with salted caramel gelato, a scattering of Belgian milk chocolate shavings, a Maltesers® bunny and extra Cadbury Mini Eggs, with a white chocolate and mango coulis and a Creams wafer providing the finishing flourish. Available in a box of four, the limited-edition fluffy Easter Doughnuts (£13.95 dine-in / £14.95 delivery) come in two flavours: the Cadbury Mini Egg Doughnut adorned with Belgian milk chocolate shavings and a nest of crisp mini eggs, and the Maltesers® Bunny Doughnut featuring velvety smooth Belgian white chocolate drizzled with a mango coulis and topped with a Maltesers® bunny. Available in-store nationwide, and for delivery via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat from 26th March – 18th April. www.creamscafe.com

“G & Tea” at Manetta’s Bar

Step inside Manetta’s Bar at luxury boutique hotel Flemings Mayfair for a decadent Cream Tea this Easter. Priced at £45 per person, enjoy an assortment of freshly baked patisserie and fragrant tea, from East India Tea Company, alongside a botanical gin tipple made using either Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin, Salcombe Gin Rosé or Nicholson London Dry Gin. An additional £25 will be added for those wishing to sample all three gin variations. The “G & Tea” experience runs every Wednesday – Saturday from 1pm – 4pm. Book via OpenTable HERE

Easter Patisserie at Mariage Frères

In celebration of Easter, French tea emporium Mariage Frères will be offering an exclusive Petit Joyeux dessert, a delicious chocolate mousse flavoured with Thé de Pâques black tea. The dessert is best accompanied by a pot of tea from the luxury brand’s Easter tea range, featuring notes of crème brûlée, citrus, and vanilla. The tea-infused offering can be enjoyed in the stunning Salon de Thé or on thee al fresco terrace in the very heart of Covent Garden. https://www.mariagefreres.com/FR/accueil.html

Like this: Like Loading...