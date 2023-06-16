THE DOLLI at Acropolis, Athens

THE DOLLI opens its doors in the heart of Athens, just a few steps away from the Acropolis. The coveted Hotel–Maison houses 46-individually appointed rooms and suites, apartments, and pieds-à-terre, bathed in Athenian light. A breathtaking infinity pool reflects ancient wonders, where eternal beauty evokes a sense of wonder and joy. THE DOLLI’s rooftop restaurant is the ultimate ‘pièce de résistance’, an iconic culinary haven with mesmerising views of the city’s panorama.

Guests are welcomed by the immaculate façade of the historic 1925 neoclassical building, with its original arches and lines, high ceilings and imposing windows. Now, sitting as a modern landmark in Plaka, the most picturesque Athenian neighbourhood, THE DOLLI epitomises the glory of the historical marvels and the colourful energy of the city, honouring the personal journey of each discerning guest.

Embarking on a pursuit of the rare and exceptional, the owners have restored the building’s heritage with meticulous craftsmanship and authentic finesse. THE DOLLI Lounge captivates with original art pieces from Pablo Picasso and Jean Cocteau, designer works by François-Xavier and Claude Lalanne, 18th century antiques, custom-made furniture from the finest contemporary designers such as Pierre Augustin Rose, and a collection of ancient Greek ceramics.

THE DOLLI exudes a heartwarming exuberance, making it a uniquely beautiful and thoughtful hotel to live. Each whitewashed room embraces the freedom and flair of an elegant private residence, offering mesmerising views, exquisite interior, sumptuous textures, bespoke details, and delicate service. Inside, a feeling of serenity. Outside, the beating heart of a legendary city.

At THE DOLLI’s rooftop restaurant, one breathes the classical world and savours the essence of today. An unforgettable culinary experience, the menu celebrates graceful indulgence with the finest ingredients and exceptional delights, from the Mediterranean to Asia. Alluring art-filled spaces welcome lovers of beautiful things, to enjoy light bites and drinks in the quintessential DOLLI Lounge or the serene Library, and sip on exquisite cocktails by the ethereal infinity pool. The private spa and gym are refined urban sanctuaries with a range of personalised wellness experiences.

Intricate and fascinating, original, and eclectic, surrounded by ancient treasures and inspired by profound ideas, THE DOLLI was created to become a forever distinct jewel, offering an extraordinary viewpoint in life and time.

Rooms at The Dolli start from £450 per night. For more information, please visit https://thedolli.com/

