LEXUS IS THE OFFICIAL CAR PARTNER OF THE JAPAN WEEK FESTIVAL IN LONDON

FEATURING POP-UP EXPERIENCES AND THE UX TATTOO CAR

Lexus is the official car partner of the Japan Week Festival Week from Monday 27 September to Sunday 3 October 2021 – a celebration of London’s growing Japanese food, drink and cultural scene.

It will be hosting a range of Japanese pop-up experiences at The Lexus Takumi Townhouse, Stables X, Seven Dials, in Covent Garden. The Townhouse is an exhibition space inspired by a traditional Japanese house and will host a range of activities during the week, reflecting the spirit of omotenashi (hospitality) which is central to the Lexus brand.

For example, there will be a tattoo-inspired interpretation of the UX compact luxury SUV, created by leading London tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe as a tribute to the Takumi craftsmanship and traditional Japanese artistry that is applied to every Lexus car.

De Sabe will demonstrate her techniques at the festival by “tattooing” a UX bonnet, working in the calm, surroundings of a Zen Garden. Visitors will also be able to see Lexus’ first all-electric model, the UX 300e on display at the Takumi Townhouse.

Other activities include:

KANPAI Sake tasting where co-founder Tom Wilson and his team tell their story of the UK’s first Sake Brewery, describe their production process and present a seasonal limited edition Sake.

Workshops to master the Japanese Art of Origami With Coco Sato Ueshima Japanese coffee lounge, with hosted sessions from their Coffee Master KIRIN ICHIBAN Crafted to detail Japanese Bar.

The Japan Week Festival offers a variety of events, experiences, limited-edition menus and exclusive discounts, at restaurants, bars and venues across London and also across the UK.

Restaurants and bars across London are taking part, from high-end venues such as Nobu, Novikov and M Restaurants, to some of the newest names, including Bone Daddies, Kanpai and Japanified.

For more information, please visit www.Japanweekfestival.co.uk and sign up for the newsletter.

