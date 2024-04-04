Sound Cafe at The Cumberland Hotel

New Americana Menu

Before entering The Cumberland Hotel on Great Cumberland Place in Marble Arch, you may be intrigued by the red mannequin behind a multicoloured splattered drum kit enclosed in a glass box. It gives you an idea of what to expect inside this modern and sassy facility, fusing comfort and service with music. The foyer houses comfortable seating, posters and pictures, music equipment and mannequins in glass boxes, a wrapped taxi, a massive circular bar and a dining area facilitating Sound London’s cafe, bar and sports bar.

Sound London brings live music to the masses seven days a week with genres like blues and soul, Motown, dance and electronic, folk and rock, pop, R&B, hip hop, funk, and country pop celebrating the music culture. On Sundays, Smells Like Queen Spirit Drag Brunch will entertain you with a unique and unforgettable show while you experience the best drag bottomless brunch in London, or you can watch the Premier League or European Rugby Championships games on the screens.

The music venue recently revamped its Americana menu with a juicy twist. We were invited to experience the extensive new menu, which uses performance terminologies of Warm-Up Acts (Starters), The Interval (Lunch-Time Offer), The Main Event (Mains), Supporting Artists (Sides), and The Grand Finale (Desserts). You will find flavoursome small plates, banging burgers, club classics, succulent flame-grilled meats, salads served with chicken, salmon, or steak, and gooey desserts.

Rafael, our server for the evening, suggested a couple of cocktails. The Assassin with El Jimador silver tequila, Cointreau orange liqueur, lime juice, agave syrup, pineapple juice, and jalapeños and The Blueprint with Absolut Citron vodka, blue curaçao, lime juice, and cloudy apple juice were both fruity and refreshing, with the former slightly more potent. For starters, we had delicious Jumbo Prawns served with spiced mango, coriander and lime salsa, and Ultimate Onion Ring Tower with barbecue sauce.

For our mains, we had the Smokehouse Platter consisting of succulent BBQ-glazed smoked feather blade of beef, pulled pork shoulder, glazed pork ribs and Texas hot link sausage with corn ribs, BBQ ranch beans, red cabbage slaw, pickles, mezzaluna bread, crispy skin-on-fries and gravy. Everything was deliciously flavoursome and cooked to perfection. Other Sharing Platter options are Big Bird with the same sides and Tomahawk Steak with creamy mash, chilli greens, baked tomato, salsa verde and red wine gravy.

Before our grand finale, we had two more cocktails. The Black Forest with Absolut vodka, Cointreau orange liqueur, blackberry syrup, lemon juice and lemonade was fruity with a subtle taste of alcohol, and No Regrets with Hendrick’s gin, lime juice, agave syrup, Ting grapefruit soda, cucumber and basil was slightly sweet with the distinct taste of cucumber. For dessert, we had a House Apple Cobbler served with vanilla ice cream and a Black Forest Waffle with fruits of the forest compote, chocolate ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Both were delicious and tastefully appreciated.

For great live entertainment, delicious food and atmosphere within a modern and elevating facility, go to Sound London at The Cumberland Hotel, the ultimate core of upcoming and established talents. Sound Cafe is open Sunday to Wednesday from 11 am to midnight and Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to 2 am.

Sound Cafe

The Cumberland Hotel

Great Cumberland Place

London W1H 7DL

Tel: 020 7479 5078

https://sound.london

