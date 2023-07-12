Fine cuisine & sophisticated beverages

The Bite Magazine gives our best recommended top restaurants and alcoholic beverages with regular reviews. We dined at the recently opened Gaucho in Covent Garden, offering signature Argentinian steaks and classic cocktails. We also look at Principal York Hotel’s history and head chef Aaron Craig’s twist on British cuisine. The Fox Dining Rooms head chef Dan DaCosta’s passion for food sees him reveal his favourite dish from the menu. We also look at Bacardí’s lat-est Caribbean Spiced Rum launch. Page 292

