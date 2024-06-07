NEW LATE-NIGHT PUB FOR GROOVY BEATS AND GOOD EATS

Last night members of The Bite Magazine team attended opening of the new pub complete with rooftop terrace in North London, as the Lock Inn Camden opens its doors this summer on Jamestown Road. If you enjoy retro vibes, vinyl DJs until late, and incredible food, cocktails and craft beers, let us introduce you to our new favourite pub.

Joining the thriving nightlife of Camden, the pub will be open from midday until midnight on weekdays, and on Friday and Saturday, until 1.30am. By day, Lock Inn Camden exudes a relaxed pub ambiance; and by night, guests can expect DJs spinning records from across the decades until the early hours. Out on the rooftop terrace, sit back and relax or stand up and boogie, as a retractable roof has you covered for London’s unpredictable weather.

When it comes to food, Lock Inn Camden doesn’t disappoint. From fiery holy f**k chicken wings paired with a blue cheese dip, to artisan pizzas and antipasti sharing boards, there’s something for everyone – from lunch to a late-night snack.

Behind the bar, the pubs own-brewed craft lager and handmade spirits are on offer, including Apricot Brandy, Blueberry & Maple Bourbon and Marmite Vodka. Expertly crafted cocktails include the OH MY! – cucumber and ginseng gin, lime, basil with elderflower liqueur and Le Citron Rose made from raspberries, citron vodka, lemon and rosemary syrup topped with prosecco.

For more information, visit www.lockinncamden.com .

Lock Inn Camden 2 Jamestown Road www.lockinncamden.co.uk

Opening hours:

Sunday – Thursday 12:00 – 00:00

Friday – Saturday 12:00 – 1:30

