PREPARE TO BE BOWLED OVER: CREAMS CAFÉ LAUNCHES DESSERT POKE BOWL

UK favourite Creams Café is set to break dessert based-boundaries once more, with its brand-new Dessert Poke Bowl, a sweet switch-up of the classic foodie favourite. Joining the impressive roster of fabulously flamboyant desserts, this innovative new treat will be available in-store and for delivery nationwide from 2nd September. 

A truly unique take on the popular savoury Hawaiian dish, the Dessert Poke Bowl will be crafted using a host of Creams Café cult ingredients. A warming waffle wedge base will be topped with indulgent cookie dough gelato, fluffy marshmallows, and fresh strawberries and banana. This truly perfect ‘poke’ pud will be finished with a drizzle of smooth milk chocolate sauce, crumbled cookie dough pieces, chocolate shavings and a classic Creams wafer. 

Of course, no poke bowl would be complete without chopsticks! Each Creams Dessert Poke Bowl will be accompanied by two moreish mint chocolate sticks – challenge yourself to try and use them to eat the dessert poke first!

Priced at £6.95, the Dessert Poke Bowl will be available in all UK stores for dine-in or takeaway, and delivery nationwide at £7.95 on Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo from 2nd September until 31st October. 

 

