ICONIC INDIAN RESTAURANT FINALLY REOPENS FOLLOWING 18-MONTH BREAK

The Little Curry House reopened on 30th September, the first time in 18 months with a £150,000 new look and a new menu – and its ambitious young owner has already set his sights on turning the intimate Byres Road restaurant into Britain’s best Indian.

Owner Jasdeep Singh – who has worked in the kitchen of the family business since he was just 13 years old – had a post-pandemic world in mind when developing the concept for the reimagined restaurant.

Everything about the Little Curry House is designed to encourage spontaneity and sharing; from its cosy interiors to its tapas menu – and especially its ‘no bookings’ system.

Diners queuing up Byres Road for a table has always been a signature feature of the Little Curry House, and Glasgow’s curry lovers are expected to line up once again for a place in the 26-cover two-level eatery.

Jasdeep – or Jas as he is better known – can’t wait to welcome Glasgow’s curry fans back again after 18 months.

The 22-year-old said: “What a feeling to welcome diners back to the restaurant – it’s been far too long. We’ve never been closed for 18 days before, let alone 18 months.

“The way people dine has changed, and we’ve adapted our experience to reflect that, and we’re excited to see how customers react. The feedback so far has been amazing “

The pandemic threw up challenges, but it also presented the chance to take stock and think about what we want the Little Curry House to be, and we want to be seen as the best place to enjoy Indian food in the UK. It’s a big statement but I seriously believe we can achieve it.

“Our family has poured everything into making The Little Curry House what it is today, and we can’t wait to get back to serving the meals our family loves to our loyal customers, and plenty of new ones too.”Jasdeep’s dad Kulwant, who cemented his place as a member of Glasgow’s curry royalty as one of Mother India Cafe’s founding chefs, is a big believer in his son.

He said: “Food is everything to us. During lockdown, we spent so much time as a family improving our recipes and trying to outdo each other in the kitchen. Now you’ll get to see what we’ve been working on for yourself. Just remember I taught Jas everything he knows, but not necessarily everything I know!”

Little Curry House will be open seven days a week from 4pm.

www.littlecurryhouse.co.uk/

