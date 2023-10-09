Launches The New Loki Watch In Time For The Second Season

Two years ago, the first season of the Loki series on Disney+ left fans with a cliffhanger and speculating how the Time Variance Authority changed after its main character returned from the End of Time. To celebrate the second anticipated season, Citizen has launched the Marvel Studios’ Loki Watch, a stunning fusion of Marvel’s iconic character and Citizen’s cutting-edge watchmaking.

The Loki Watch boasts a gold-tone stainless steel case, showcasing faceted lugs that connect to a luxurious deep green crocodile-textured strap. The case back is adorned with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) icon, capturing the essence of the Marvel universe.

At the heart of the three-hand dial, you’ll find a bold gold-tone Loki helmet graphic set against a deep green backdrop. The colour scheme of the helmet elegantly extends to the scaled hour markers, date window, and periphery details, creating a cohesive and visually captivating design.

The Loki watch is powered by Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology, which means any light source powers it and never requires a battery replacement. This exceptional feature ensures your timepiece keeps ticking like the God of Mischief himself.

Marvel Studios’ Loki is known for bending time and reality, and the Marvel Studios’ Loki Watch by Citizen captures this essence beautifully. It’s more than a watch; it’s a piece of art that connects you to the world of Loki.

By owning this exclusive watch, show your allegiance to the TVA and the God of Mischief.

The Marvel Studios’ Loki Watch is now available for £299.

www.citizenwatch.co.uk/aw1363-06w.html

