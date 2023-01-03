AVATAR(c) x Citizen

EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION

Immerse yourself in the land of Pandora with three stunning timepieces that evoke the dramatic aquatic setting of Avatar. In harmony with the film’s sustainability values, the watches are each sustainably powered by CITIZEN’s proprietary Eco-Drive light technology and never need a battery.

Men’s Wave – RRP £249

This dive-inspired men’s stainless steel watch features the majestic Leonopteryx, a sea creature used for transport by the characters. The aerial predator is showcased on the three-hand dial featuring a bicolour case ring that emulates a wave splashing, with a date function and luminous hands that add high clarity to the dial details. This timepiece features a chronograph that measures up to 60 minutes, dual time zones, a perpetual calendar, and 12/24-hour time. Water resistant to 100 meters and sustainably powered by any light with Eco-Drive technology.

Ladies Tree of Souls – RRP £229

This women’s watch features a ‘Tree of Soul’ print on the dial, which is said to be the closest alliance to Eywa on Pandora, vividly showcased across the three-hand dial and accented with crystal markers and luminous hands. Enclosed in a black IP stainless steel case with a black leather strap and buckle closure, this watch allows Avatar fans to experience the spiritual significance of the Na’vi on the wrist. This timepiece is water resistant to 50 meters and sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology, and it never needs a battery.

Unisex Wave – RRP £249

A unisex timepiece showcases the glorious landscape of Pandora, focusing on the oceans and the reefs where the tribe resides. A silver sunray dial is paired with a sustainable brown leather strap. The vibrant scene on the three-hand dial featuring the ocean and reef where the tribes live is offset by a brushed silver-tone stainless steel case. This timepiece is water resistant to 100 meters and sustainably powered by light by Eco-Drive technology.

www.citizenwatch.co.uk/featured/avatar.html

