Citizen Marvel Black Panther

As Black Panther fans look forward to the anticipated sequel Wakanda Forever coming to the screen on 11 November, Citizen unveiled a new Marvel Classic Avengers Collection timepiece celebrating the film. The silver-tone Super Titanium™ 41 mm case features a grey resin stamped bezel and a black 3-hand dial displaying the Black Panther patterned icon. The date is finished with a sapphire crystal showing the legendary embossed Wakanda battle mask under luminous hands and markers.

Its silver-tone stainless steel bracelet is fastened with a fold-over clasp and push buttons while the caseback emphasises the majesty of T’Challa with the engraved ‘Wakanda Forever’. In a special packaging, you will find a Marvel collector’s card illustrating the Black Panther’s superhero speed in his Wakandan Vibranium suit made from a solid yet lightweight metal. It’s similar to Citizen’s proprietary Super Titanium™ technology powered by the energy-converting Eco-Drive powered by light.

The other two models are the 42 mm and 47 mm black ion-plated stainless steel case with black dial and mineral crystal glass. The first has a ⅕ second chronograph measuring up to 60 minutes, a 12/24 hour time function, a black ion-plated stainless steel bracelet and safety fold-over clasp with push buttons. The second is equipped with a 3-hand function and is completed with a black polyurethane strap and buckle.

The two original watches cost £419 and £279, respectively, and the latest Wakanda timepiece retails at £399; all are available online and select retailers nationwide.

www.citizenwatch.co.uk

