Europe’s only real-ice rooftop ice rink is landing back in London as Christmas returns to Skylight Tobacco Dock for a winter experience like no other. Better and bigger than last year with an igloo village and an après ski lodge, alongside skating in the sky and more, the iconic rooftop venue is a must visit this festive season.

A fabulous festive makeover will see Skylight’s sunlit terraces transformed into a twinkling urban igloo village, with over thirty gloriously decorated trees, the pergolas dripping in baubles and the croquet lawns covered in real ice so the skating can commence.

From seasoned pros to first-timers, guests can lace up their skates and take a spin around the rooftop rink under glimmering lights for just £15 per 45-minute session, open from 10th November. Resident DJs will be soundtracking the party season from Thursday to Saturday, whilst on Sunday afternoons, a warm welcome is extended to families with a special package designed for little ones keen to take to the ice.

With city-scape views as far as the eye can see, the brand-new Igloo Village on the mezzanine is built to withstand whatever the London winter throws, complete with UV protection. Open from 17th October, these luxury heated igloos, designed in partnership with Fentimans, come adorned with faux-fur rugs and thick blankets, with each seating ten with full table service. Enjoy a welcome drink, festive cocktails, street food and Alpine-inspired dishes. For those in a bigger group, the mezzanine is also home to heated Alpine Huts, hosting up to 14 guests.

On Level 9, the sheltered Apres Skate Bar will transport guests to a cosy mountain retreat – think low-lit benched seating, spiced mulled wine, fir trees and warming cocktails. Brand new this winter to Skylight Tobacco Dock is the new raclette menu – gooey melted cheese slathered on jacket potatoes, served with Wiltshire ham, salami and pickles.

Be it an impromptu catch up with friends, or a pre-booked BIG blowout with colleagues, Skylight Tobacco Dock is just 5 minutes from Bank Station and has something for everyone this festive season, with packages available across the entire venue from intimate igloos to full private hire for up to 600 people.

