CITIZEN Introduces a Series of Tsuno Chrono Models

Inspired by the Star WarsTM Galaxy

On 4 May, Citizen announced the upcoming release of four timepieces harnessing the power of Star Wars and portraying iconic characters from the light and dark side of the Galaxy. Representative of a historic Citizen timepiece design, the Star Wars Citizen Tsuno collection will appeal to Star Wars aficionados and Citizen fans alike, becoming not just a wearable timepiece but a collector’s piece. Each watch showcases the essence of a character with an extreme amount of attention to detail; R2-D2™, C-3PO™, Darth Maul™ and Darth Vader™, enabling the wearer to feel more connected to the Star Wars Galaxy than ever before.

The Chronograph Challenge Timer inspires this vintage design, Citizen’s first watch with a full-fledged chronograph function, released in 1972. The model was appropriately known as the Tsuno Chrono thanks to the tsuno (horns) placed on both sides of the 12 o’clock position.

Each watch features the Star Wars logo and an illustration of each character engraved on the case back. It has an iconic bullhead design with the crown at the 12 o’clock position with push buttons on either side: the rounded form and smooth lines of the case contrast with the sharp edges of the bezel.

R2-D2™

The dial has a raised design echoing the panels on R2-D2’s body, and the white dial accents with R2-D2’s distinctive blue. The sub-dial at the 6 o’clock position also has a miniature R2-D2.

C-3PO™

The dial features C-3PO’s gold colour, and the dual-layered structure provides an almost three-dimensional version of C-3PO’s face. The sub-dial “eyes” feature a lume that glows in the dark.

DARTH MAUL™

The design incorporates the distinctive red and black of Darth Maul’s face and his yellow horns on the dial, push buttons, and crown. The watch evokes the powerful and dangerous nature of Darth Maul with a colourful, eye-catching design.

DARTH VADER™

The design evokes different aspects of Darth Vader’s story – the colours of the chronograph hands echo Darth Vader’s transformation from Jedi™ to Sith™ and the sub-dials feature design elements from his life-support system.

CITIZEN is the Official Timepiece of the Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, four other Disney theme parks and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space. This collaboration also includes creating watch models that express the magic of Disney with designs inspired by iconic Disney characters loved by people worldwide.

www.citizenwatch.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...