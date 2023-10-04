FAB UK TOP MODEL FINAL

HOSTED AT THE TAJ 51 BUCKINGHAM GATE LONDON WITH WORLDS FIRST MAKE UP FREE CONTEST IN TWO PART EXCITING EVENT

Two events were held in the same day at the prestigious Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites & Residences on Friday 29th September 2023.

The Edwardian suite in the hotel was transformed with a natural forest themed backdrop to promote natural beauty in the earlier make up free Miss England regional contest. This theme was created by ENCHANTED by SUMA to complete the natural look. The event was sponsored by CETUEM London and was held as a boho themed fashion show style event at 3pm.

The Make-up Free Miss London title was won by Natasha Beresford (26) a dental nurse who works in Chiswick London.

The FAB UK TOP MODEL catwalk started early with a team of Make-up artists & hairdressers from Beautiful Brows & Lashes & Beauty Beneath in Sheffield helping the contestants prepare for a photoshoot around the hotel. At 7.30pm a spectacular bridal catwalk began with Puneet Bhandal couture designer showing off her bridal gowns.

The contestants were invited to enter a talent round pre event in a separate contest to show off their skills and three finalists were shortlisted. Singer “Eloise Saransini” (25) a performer from Shropshire who was sponsored by Family , Model & Poet “Lisa Ellis” (27) from London sponsored by Mixed Roots hair brand & saxophonist “Rebekah Watkins” (26) from Goole in Yorkshire the director of Dream Heritage CIC entertained the crowd at the event with the audience mesmerised with their impressive skills .

The contest was won by 18 year old “Paige Loren Cannon James” from Liverpool who was sponsored by Jenesis Hair and NPMU Hair & Beauty. No stranger to the stage, Paige started modelling at the age of 13 and at 15 walked as a model at London Fashion week. In 2022 Paige won the Dentakay Brightest smile award at the Miss England semi final which fast tracked her to the final of Miss England. Despite not reaching the shortlist at the Miss England National final , Paige was scouted to represent England at the Miss Charm international final in Vietnam.

By winning the FAB UK TOP MODEL contest, Paige now gains a direct place in the World Top Model finals next Spring following the footsteps of outgoing queen “Alice Jones” the NHS Paramedic who represented the UK earlier this year in the same contest.

Runners up in the contest were Abby Knight (20) a music student & model from Devon, a student & pianist & Nisha Dupris (25) a BBC journalist from London sponsored by Tindera Luxury.



Jessica Gagen the first redhead to win Miss England in October 2022 was a special guest at the London event & was presented with her new 2023 sash at the FABUK TOP MODEL event held later in the evening due to the Miss England final being moved to the Spring of 2024.

A team of Illustrator’s from Drawing Cabaret Couture covered the event & created illustrations of Jessica as a memory of the special occasion.

Jessica will be one of 130 nations taking part in the 71st Miss World final to be held in Delhi India on December 16th.

For more information please see www.missengland.info

