COCO CANARY WHARF

Announce Saudi Arabia Restaurant as Their First International Location for 2023

As pioneers in London’s contemporary dining scene with their no-alcohol offering, Coco is following up the launch of their latest locale in Canary Wharf with their first international branch, opening in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh in the second half of 2023.

Coco Riyadh will open in the Zone Complex of Central Riyadh and host 200 covers. The menu will boast sumptuous selected dishes from the Coco oeuvre, including Slow Cooked Duck Tacos, Wagyu Sirloin prepared with 24k gold and Adaso Lamb Shank, along with new additions of fusion Middle Eastern classics like Chicken Shawarma and Bao Buns.

Their Anatolian offering and experimental drinks list, complete with one of the city’s most Instagrammable decors, has continued to gain momentum for the brand as an elite dining experience. Management is thrilled to be bringing their London business to a Saudi clientele:

https://www.coco-restaurants.com

Previous THE DOLLI at Acropolis, Athens
Avatar photo
The Bite News Team
klbell
THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: