COCO CANARY WHARF

Announce Saudi Arabia Restaurant as Their First International Location for 2023

As pioneers in London’s contemporary dining scene with their no-alcohol offering, Coco is following up the launch of their latest locale in Canary Wharf with their first international branch, opening in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh in the second half of 2023.

Coco Riyadh will open in the Zone Complex of Central Riyadh and host 200 covers. The menu will boast sumptuous selected dishes from the Coco oeuvre, including Slow Cooked Duck Tacos, Wagyu Sirloin prepared with 24k gold and Adaso Lamb Shank, along with new additions of fusion Middle Eastern classics like Chicken Shawarma and Bao Buns.

Their Anatolian offering and experimental drinks list, complete with one of the city’s most Instagrammable decors, has continued to gain momentum for the brand as an elite dining experience. Management is thrilled to be bringing their London business to a Saudi clientele:

