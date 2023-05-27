Authentic Farm to Fork Feasting

Savour the Flavours of Traditional Grecian Cuisine at Parga Beach Resort

Gourmet lovers looking to embark on a culinary journey to discover new flavours and recipes, should add Parga Beach Resort to their bucket list. Set on a secluded bay overlooking the glistening Ionian Sea in northwestern Greece, the luxury resort invites guests to savour traditional Greek and Mediterranean delicacies through enticing menus in its three restaurants and new culinary offerings that feature dining experiences unique to the region. Prioritising local producers, the resort sources the highest quality of ingredients from all over Greece to keep their supply chain as sustainable and fresh as possible for guests. Spicy graviera cheese, Cretan Apaki (cured meat) and tasty Tsipoura (sea bream) are just some of the ingredients native to the destination and incorporated within the resort’s kitchen, allowing guests to immerse themselves in flavours of Parga.

Food lies at the heart of Parga Beach Resort and for 2023, a new calendar of gourmet experiences is available for guests to explore; from culinary-themed evenings to a local flavour tasting. Offering direct access to the beach, the resort’s seaside restaurant Thalassa serves up a delectable assortment of Greek specialties, while those that are seeking a fine dining experience should pay a visit to Alselēato try its premium menu of Mediterranean cuisine with a modern twist. For an evening filled with food and dancing, special themed nights accompanied by live music take place every week, including a traditional Greek Night comprising of a gourmet buffet of much-loved recipes and a BBQ night with mixed grill platters and zesty salads to cater to all tastebuds.

Guests are also invited to join a local flavour tasting where they can savour the renowned bottarga and shrimp of Ambracian gulf followed by local cheese and sweet baklava, paired with Greek tsipouro and a selection of fine wines. Those celebrating a special occasion or simply wanting to create unforgettable memories can opt for a private dining experience on the beach. Guests can expect an exclusive evening of gastronomy, coupled with gorgeous views out to sea, a soundtrack of lapping waves and a menu that will leave them wanting more.

Providing direct access to Valtos Beach, guests of Parga Beach Resort can bask in undisturbed bliss whilst enjoying the five-star resorts’ numerous facilities. Housing bungalow-style accommodation dotted throughout verdant gardens, with 23 new luxury suites opening this season complete with private balconies, terraces, and some with private plunge pools, the resort has mastered the art of stress-free holidays. Just a short walk or water-taxi from the town of Parga, guests are encouraged to head out and explore the region, with a variety of new experiences on offer. Whether it be on a guided walking tour through nearby archaeological sites, kayaking adventure across the waves, or a yachting trip around the picturesque Paxoi island, the resort’s team are on hand to organise a range of activities.

Rates start from £116. To book and for further information visit: https://www.pargabeachresort.gr/.

