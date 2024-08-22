Discover the ultimate blend of luxury and tranquillity at the island’s most sought-after destination

Where better to bask in some late summer sun than Mykonos, the island renowned for its sophisticated elegance and luxurious retreats. With a sunkissed warmth throughout September, there’s still time for travellers to book their escape to the island’s hottest new opening this season. According to global travel network Virtuoso, 47% of luxury travellers are now opting to take trips during the shoulder season, seeking the charm of popular holiday destinations whilst avoiding the crowds and soaring temperatures. Visitors to the island can trade the bustling crowds and lively party scene for more serene escape with ample space and time to explore all the island has to offer. Set on Psarou Bay, Nammos Hotel Mykonos & Villas provides unparalleled access to the island’s most exclusive destination, whilst offering a holistic hospitality experience befitting of the most discerning of travellers.

Conveniently located mere steps away from the hotel, experience Nammos Beach at a more peaceful pace and lounge uninterrupted amongst the iconic teal and white umbrellas synonymous to the bay. Some of the island’s hottest property, two sunbeds are included per night of stay, ensuring a truly seamless experience from the suite to the sands. For the culinary curious, no Psarou Bay retreat is complete without a visit to Nammos Restaurant, set on its golden sands, guests can choose from an array of dishes that offer Greek Mediterranean fusion with Pan-Asian influence. Those staying in the hotel can also dine on Nammos cuisine from the comfort of suites and villas via room service and enjoy an exclusive breakfast offering prepared by the restaurant team. Wherever guests opt to dine, the shoulder season allows for a truly intimate experience, soundtracked to the Aegean’s lapping waves against a backdrop of velvet skies.

Travellers seeking a side of wellness will find everything they need to for a mind-body reset; The hotel’s cutting-edge fitness centre, featuring the exclusive Dior x Technogym equipment, offers a luxurious yet dynamic workout, complete with a Technogym Dior MyRun treadmill and multifunction bench. For a truly bespoke experience, guests can break a sweat during personal training sessions, organised upon request through the butler service. Alternatively, venture further afield and make the most of the cooler climate on hikes and bike rides to soak up picturesque vistas and discover hidden gems, with a number of routes accessible from the hotel.

The hotel’s 24/7 butler service are on hand to attend to every need from restaurant reservations, helicopter rides, or a rejuvenating couples’ massages at the Nammos Spa. With fewer crowds, it’s the perfect opportunity to head out on a guided cultural tour through Little Venice in Chora to learn more about the island’s rich history or take to the seas for a sunset cruise aboard a traditional Greek kaiki-style ship. After days spent exploring, head to Nammos Village to elevate holiday wardrobes, where the world’s most prestigious designer brands from Dior to Chanel await. With plenty of hours of sunshine still scheduled this season, there’s never been a better time to experience the island with Nammos Hotel Mykonos & Villas.

