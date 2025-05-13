FERGUS Hotels Announces Opening

FERGUS Style Punta Arabi in Ibiza this Summer

Fergus Hotels is delighted to announce the opening of Fergus Style Punta Arabi in Ibiza on 15th May 2025. Located in Es Canar, this vibrant new hotel captures the free-spirited soul of the island and is set to become the go-to base for travellers looking to plug into the island’s electric energy, creativity and coastal vibe. With the iconic Punta Arabí Hippy Market on the hotel grounds, breathtaking views of the Mediterranean and walking distance to the stunning beaches, Fergus Style Punta Arabi offers a superior lifestyle adults orientated experience.

Set on a spectacular cliff, the resort features architecture of a traditional Ibizan village with 329 rooms which have been fully refurbished to offer a boho style and authentic island feel. The white-washed villas are set within lush pine trees and offer a traditional design with soft archways and rustic wooden decor. With three restaurants and three bars, guests are spoilt for choice and can enjoy a range of dining, from casual poolside snacks to Mediterranean market specialities. The hotel bars offer music at the Lively Hippy Bar and a more elevated experience with tasty cocktails to enjoy on an Ibizan terrace of Restaurant Bar Es Racó.

With the legendary Punta Arabí Hippy Market located on the hotel grounds, Fergus Style Punta Arabí offers front-row access to one of Ibiza’s most iconic weekly events. Every Wednesday, the area bursts into life with hundreds of stalls selling everything from hand-crafted jewellery to vintage fashion, street food and live music. The biggest and oldest hippy market in Ibiza, it’s a colourful collision of cultures, characters and creativity that has been attracting tourists and locals since the 70s and truly defines the area.

Beyond the market, Es Canar is a launchpad for fun: beach-hopping by boat, adrenaline-fuelled water sports, sunset DJ sets and no-fuss local eats are all part of the experience. FERGUS Style Punta Arabí puts guests in the thick of it, with bold communal spaces, live music sessions, a large outdoor pool with sensational sea views and an atmosphere that’s always switched on. For those with energy to spare, guests can explore the local area by bike, enjoy a workout at the indoor gym equipped with machines, hit the multi-sports court or unwind on the yoga mats.

FERGUS Style Punta Arabi invites curious and open-minded guests to discover an authentic side of Ibiza, where spontaneity takes charge, and every day brings something unexpected.

Rooms at FERGUS Style Punta Arabi, start from €145.62 per night including breakfast. For further information, please visit: www.fergushotels.com/en/fergus-style-punta-arabi/ or check out the Instagram @fergusstylepuntaarabi

